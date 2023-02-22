One of America's greatest music cities, New Orleans, is about 2,400 miles from Bend, according to Google Maps.
It feels even farther away when it's cold and snowy outside, as it is right now.
If it's Big Easy vibes you seek, however, here's some good news: On Wednesday, March 1, Bend's Tower Theatre will host "Take Me to the River: New Orleans," a live concert that celebrates the rich musical history and influence of NOLA and Louisiana. Like the city itself, this show brings together a number of different styles and mixes 'em all together into one incredible gumbo that's funky, tasty and irresistible.
"Take Me To The River" is anchored by the contemporary funk band Dumpstaphunk, which includes Ivan and Ian Neville, sons, respectively, of Aaron and Art Neville of the legendary Neville Brothers. Joining the band onstage will be keyboardist Jon Cleary, a longtime cornerstone of the New Orleans music community.
Add it all up and you've got a night of top-shelf funk, soul, R&B and jazz, flavored with that distinctive NOLA flair. It's like a mid-winter vacation and a much-needed shot of culture, all without leaving town!
Take Me to the River: New Orleans, with Dumpstaphunk and Jon Cleary: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, doors open 6:30 p.m., $32-$57, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
