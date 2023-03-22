The first signs of spring were evident as my sister and I drove the two hours toward White River Falls State Park. From farmers burning fields and irrigation ditches as they ready for the planting season to the circling turkey vultures above the haze of their light smoke, spring is well on its way.

And on Saturday, it sure felt like it, with sunny skies and temperatures peaking at 62 degrees if the thermometer in my car was accurate. The first truly warm day of 2023 was ripe for a quick adventure and the drive north.

White River Falls-1.jpg

Lower White River Falls cascades down a smaller basalt shelf than the upper falls does but still creates a beautiful scene.
White River Falls-6.jpg

The now abandoned power station at White River Falls State Park has been heavily gratified and is slowly rusting inside. Bars on all windows and doorways block hikers from entry for safety.
White River Falls-2.jpg

Heather Whittle and her dog, Django, look out over a small cliff at Lower White River Falls March 18.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.