If you have done any amount of driving east on U.S. Highway 20 toward Brothers, you may have noticed a road sign pointing north to Prineville Reservoir down a seemingly common gravel road for this part of the state. It certainly doesn’t look like much, but make that turn and you’ll be pleased to find a stunning backroad that welcomes cars and bikes alike for a stunning trip down the Lower Crooked River Back Country Byway, officially known as Oregon Highway 27.

Mt. Bachelor and the Three Sisters are hazily seen from Oregon Highway 27 on a September evening.
A distant angler enjoys a cool evening fishing in the shadows of the high basalt cliffs near Castle Rock Campground on the evening of Sept. 9.
The historic powder house can be accessed by a short but steep set of stairs at the Powder House Cove Boat Ramp at Prineville Reservoir.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

