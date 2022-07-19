goodlife-brewing-peach-chardonnay-ale-jon-abernathy-1.jpg

Goodlife's Peach Chardonnay Hybrid Wine Ale is dry, tart and lightly spritzy. This is a beer to sip on a summer night, paired with fresh fruit and cheeses.

 By JON ABERNATHY For The Bulletin

The newest beer from GoodLife Brewing Company is a specialty barrel-aged brew released in bottles named Peach Chardonnay. As you might guess from the name, there is a wine influence, and the brewery is calling this a “Hybrid Wine Ale.” It’s a blend of barrel-aged saison with Chardonnay grape juice that is further aged in oak barrels before the addition of peaches.

It’s a bit of an unusual beer for GoodLife, best known for Sweet As Pacific Ale and its IPAs. In fact, it’s the second hybrid wine ale produced by the brewery, after Pinot Beer, which was released last year.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

