For four years of my life, State Highway 126 was like a second home due to how many times I drove back and forth from Bend, my hometown, to Eugene, where I attended the University of Oregon. I came to know every curve in the road, every tree-filled hill and valley, every incredibly short passing lane and where the best places were for a pit stop.
But in all those travels back and forth across the mountain, I never made the detour to the gorgeous Clear Lake. Sure, I had been there before, but not for years. It was just one of those places that was always there, and I never stopped at on my drives.
After last year’s devastating wildfires, and missing out on several of those “always there” places, it’s worth adding a few extra miles or steps to explore the just-off-the-road spots like Clear Lake and appreciate it all the more.
In the name
Oregon is full of unimaginative names for things — including this crystal clear lake just off Highway 126 near its junction with U.S. Highway 20. But even though the naming committee may have been feeling uncreative the day they named Clear Lake, there really isn’t anything else it should have been named.
Clear Lake was created about 3,000 years ago, when lava from nearby Sand Mountain flowed down to the McKenzie River, met with the cold water here and dammed the water, creating the lake we see today. The ancient forest that once surrounded the river here was also submerged, and thanks to the near-freezing temperatures of the lake, are well preserved under the 120 feet of water.
Today, Clear Lake marks the headwaters of the McKenzie River and maintains its sparkling clarity, making it a perfect place for freshwater diving, good fishing, varied hiking trails, and a relaxing spot to spend the day or a weekend.
With the lake’s green and turquoise waters and a clarity of up to 200 feet, taking a boat out is like gliding on glass at times. You can even spy brook, cutthroat or rainbow trout just below the surface from the comfort of your nonmotorized vessel.
The lake today is host to a resort full of quaint cabins, a general store with rowboats and kayaks on one side and a 32-site Willamette National Forest-managed campground on the other. Both Clear Lake Resort and Cold Water Cove Campground require reservations (the campground also has some first come, first served sites) and are heavily used during the summer. The Clear Lake Resort restaurant is currently closed, and boat rentals are limited to half- or full-day rentals only.
A varied walk
The Clear Lake Loop trail circumnavigates the 142-acre lake and showcases the varied landscape and the history that formed this stunning specimen.
Beginning from the day use area at the resort and working counterclockwise, the 5-mile trail is fairly easy for walkers and bikers with one section through the lava field where things get slightly more technical (though not difficult).
Starting off, the trail passes a picnic shelter created by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the New Deal then continues along the hillside next to the lake through old-growth Douglas fir, western hemlock and cedar trees. Closer to the ground vine maple, Oregon grape, trillium, fern and other foliage grow in abundance. The wider trail is soft underfoot with compact duff from the forest and is pleasantly springy. Take time to admire the greenness here as the trail slowly loops around the southern edge and over the brilliantly blue-green McKenzie River as it begins its long journey west toward Eugene and its eventual confluence with the Willamette.
The trail then narrows and becomes a little rockier as it nears the water. It eventually passes by the Cold Water Campground, where campfires and propane stoves brew coffee and the savory smell of sausages wafts down in the morning.
Then the dirt trail is traded for pavement through the lava field and the view opens up for a perfect look at the lake and the resort on the other side. On summer weekends, the lake is full of fishermen and leisurely kayakers or stand up paddle boarders floating across the frigid surface.
The trail through the lava is not fully paved, as it eventually turns into a mix of dirt and the sharper 3,000-year-old a’a lava rock.
Eventually the forest returns and the trail skirts around the jaw-droppingly beautiful Great Spring, where water bubbles from the rock hillside into a deep and crystal blue pool below. A great place to stop for a water or lunch break.
From here the trail continues over creeks that feed the lake including Fish Lake Creek and connects with the McKenzie River Trail, then over another creek, complete with small waterfalls, and back to the resort area with views of the backside of the Three Sisters along the way.
Clear Lake has enough natural beauty and square footage to make a day or weekend trip worthy of taking a beat to enjoy it, whether it’s your destination or a stopover on the way to or from the Valley.
