Food

Fresh sushi and food trucks typically don’t go together. But NorthFresh Sushi is doing things differently.

Owner Jeff Berneski previously worked for Momiji Japanese Restaurant in Salem. Now he delivers fresh fish to his food truck in Tumalo’s food cart pod, The Bite, daily.

I tried the Yuzu Ora King Poké ($18) bowl, and it was incredible. Chunks of Ora King salmon were enveloped in a sauce that seeped throughout the white sticky rice underneath. It was complemented by a seaweed salad (referred to as kaisou salad on the menu) and an avocado fanned out on the side. Green onions were mixed throughout and paper-thin slices of red onion adorned the top.

The salmon was the star of the dish, but it was the intermingling flavors of the sauce — yuzu juice (a tart concentrate similar to lemon juice), gluten-free soy sauce and sesame oil — that made this dish sing.

High-quality fish means smaller portions and higher sticker prices, but for fans of poké, sushi or maki, this food truck is a must try.

Service

The attendant at NorthFresh was friendly and made conversation as I put in my order. The bartenders were similarly accommodating. When the woman behind the bar noticed I was in search of a trash can to throw out my takeout box, she directed me where to go without me even having to ask.

Atmosphere

I was shocked when the buzzer rang, indicating my order was ready. I had wandered into The Bite’s covered bar with my buzzer in search of warmth.

Inside was a heating lamp, multiple fireplaces and blankets that sat on top of the wooden picnic tables and tree stumps inside.

Horseshoes were preserved in the concrete floor next to the bar and the sounds of country music filled the intimate space, occasionally punctured by the beeping sounds of other diner’s buzzers.

More info

Location: 19860 Seventh St., Bend

Contact: 541-610-6457, www.thebitetumalo.com, tumalobite@gmail.com

Hours: The Bite: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, NorthFresh Sushi: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-9 p.m. daily

Price Range: $4-$18

Cuisine: Japanese

Reporter: 541-383-0304,

jwright@bendbulletin.com

