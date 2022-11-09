Taj Palace Indian Cuisine is one of two Indian restaurants in Bend (the other is a food truck).
Taj Palace will satisfy a craving for Indian cuisine in a pinch, but the food lacks the complexity of flavors that the best Indian fare offers.
In fact, several locals on the Bend Foodies Facebook page suggest driving to Portland or Eugene for an Indian food fix.
But if you don’t want to hop in the car for a couple of hours, Taj Palace will do.
On a cold, wintry evening, I delighted in wrapping my hands around a mug of spicy Indian tea with chai masala ($2.95). It tasted strongly of black tea, there wasn’t a hint of sweetness, and it was served in a white porcelain mug that reminded me of a diner.
The presentation of the chicken curry ($15.95 a la carte) was not the most appetizing. The flavors of the curry sauce were bland and there was a noticeable amount of onions.
My partner and I shared an order of the saag paneer a la carte ($15.95) with creamed spinach and cheese. We also ordered the aloo saag al la carte ($14.95) with potatoes and spinach. Visually, both dishes appeared the same.
Saag paneer is one of my favorite Indian dishes. There’s just something about spinach mixed with cheese that I love.
Between the two of us, my partner and I easily polished off the paneer, the spices leaving us with our noses running. The spinach sauce surrounding the aloo was almost identical to that of the paneer, albeit a little spicier.
I left Taj Palace feeling cozy, warm and satisfied. Next time I’m craving Indian food on a bone-chilling day, I’ll be calling Taj Palace for takeout. It’s the kind of food that travels well and keeps for leftovers the next day.
As far as Indian food in Bend, I have little choice.
Service
We were greeted with smiles upon walking into the restaurant. Two servers greeted us and told us we could sit wherever we liked.
After we finished eating, a server kindly cleared our empty plates and brought a box for the leftovers.
There was no mention of the check, so we paid at the front counter on our way out the door.
Atmosphere
The bright lights and booths inside the restaurant felt akin to a diner. The instrumental music playing over the speakers complemented the food, and the touches of Indian decor made the occasion of dining at the restaurant feel celebratory.
From 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., there’s a lunch buffet for $15.95 and from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday a dinner buffet is available for $20.95.
More info
Location: 61247 S. Highway 97, Bend
Contact: 541-330-0774, tajpalacebend.us
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Monday (closed Tuesdays)
Price Range: $2.95-$24.95 per food item
Cuisine: Indian
