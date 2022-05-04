Next time you’re craving tacos, look no further than Southeast Third Street.
I finally pulled into the parking lot with the green food truck I drive past every day on my way to work. And now I’ve had a taste of the tacos, I’ll be making the turn more often.
The owners of Tacos Pihuamo are from the Jalisco region of Mexico so it makes sense they excel in the birria taco. Birria tacos originate from Jalisco and are made with the slow-cooked beef of a red chile stew.
The birria and adobada tacos ($2.50 each) were bursting with so much flavor that I forgot to reach for the salsa. The pork of the adobada was as juicy and flavorful as the birria after marinating in a chile-based adobada sauce.
The asada tacos, made with tiny pieces of steak, were in need of a little salsa. I poured the creamy medium-heat salsa on top, and it was the perfect pairing along with the grilled and chopped raw onions. The onions, prepared in two completely different ways, led me to ponder how one vegetable could lend two wildly different variations of texture and flavor.
Tacos Pihuamo offers three different types of salsas of varying heat: a mild green, a hot red and a creamy medium-heat salsa. In addition to the grilled onions, the tacos come with a slice of radish and lime on the side.
Service
Each time an order was ready, a woman inside the truck would slide open the window and gesture to whomever the ordered belonged. She kindly asked what type of salsa I wanted, to which I replied all three.
The tacos were in my hands within minutes of ordering.
Atmosphere
The St. Vincent de Paul parking lot is tightly packed. To the left of the truck are two picnic tables underneath a tent, but since all orders are packaged to go, it’s just as easy to grab and go.
More info
Location: 950 SE Third St., Bend
Contact: 541-390-9992
Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday
Price Range: $2.50-$14
Cuisine: Mexican
