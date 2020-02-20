If there’s such a thing as a punk-rock fairy tale, T.S.O.L.’s story fits the bill. Formed in Long Beach, California, in the late ’70s, the band helped set the template for hardcore punk — musically, politically and socially — with its early releases, but by 1981’s debut album, “Dance With Me,” it was already moving into more expansive musical territory. Its next album, 1982’s “Beneath the Shadows,” may have puzzled punks, but its melodic, keyboard-driven sound still stands out today. The band went glam metal in the late ’80s and ’90s as its original members all quit one by one, further confusing its original audience.
But the story has a happy ending: founding members Jack Grisham, Ron Emory, Mike Roche and Todd Barnes reformed the band in 1999. While drummer Barnes died that same year, the rest of the group kept touring and has released four studio albums since, most recently 2017’s “The Trigger Complex.”
The group, which played The Capitol in 2018, will return to the venue Wednesday to celebrate its 40th anniversary (give or take a couple of years) with local support from Chupra-Cobra and Crow Fisher.
T.S.O.L., with Chupra-Cobra, Crow Fisher: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; $10 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
