Central Oregon fans of old-school punk rock have had a banner year, with Circle Jerks, The Adolescents, M.D.C. and Bad Religion concerts in the rearview mirror and Agent Orange returning to Volcanic Theatre Pub Aug. 10.
And next week, it’s time for T.S.O.L., aka the True Sounds of Liberty, who formed in Long Beach, Calif., in the late 1970s. Initially known for their riotous live shows and political hardcore, T.S.O.L. distinguished itself from other SoCal punk bands by experimenting with poppier songs and gloomier, more goth-influenced punk known as horror punk and/or deathrock.
Alas, personnel turnover and clashes over the band’s artistic direction ultimately limited T.S.O.L.’s potential for success. But they’re survivors! They’re still out there doing what they do better than most, and they’ll do it Tuesday night at The Capitol in Bend. Show up and pay respect to some underground lifers!
T.S.O.L., with Foes, It’s Chaos and Poolside Leper Society: $20 in advance, $25 at the door, 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend, thecapitolbend.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
