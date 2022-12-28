boneyard-beer-imperial-maple-brown-ale-crowler-jon-abernathy.jpg

Maple syrup enriches Boneyard's Imperial Maple Brown Ale.

 Jon Abernathy/For The Bulletin

Nearly all beer recipes start with four ingredients: malt, hops, water and yeast. From that base, there is a wide range of possibilities when considering adjuncts such as sugars that can be used to boost strength and add character and complexity to the finished beer. One of the more interesting options is maple syrup.

Maple syrup starts as sugary sap harvested from maple trees in the spring, and that sap is boiled down to a concentrated syrup. The exact proportions vary, but it takes roughly 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

