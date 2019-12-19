Mollie Tennant doesn’t mince words when she describes the 17-piece big band providing the soundtrack to this weekend’s “Swingin’ Tower Christmas.”

“(It’s) this wall of sound, and it’s just a blast,” she said. “The band is so good.”

This is the third year for the event, which brings local musicians, singers and actors together on the Tower stage for an evening of holiday-flavored songs, storytelling and more. Mollie will host the show, while her husband, Jim Tennant, a trumpeter, leads the band.

The annual show was born three years ago, after Jim — who often plays in the orchestra when musicals perform at the Tower — mentioned to Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, the possibility of having a big band show at the Tower. The downtown Bend venue initially opened in 1940 during the big band era, although its primary function was as a movie theater in those days.

“We always did the ‘Tower Christmas’ show, just a song or two,’” Jim said, referring to the Tower holiday show that preceded “A Swingin’ Tower Christmas,” and also featured local performers.

“We kept saying, ‘We need to showcase these musicians that are here, that sit in the pit or maybe are in smaller bands, but really get them all up on stage at the same time, in a way that would really feature them,” Mollie said.

“So one day, I was talking to Ray, and I said, ‘You know, what would be cool is to have a big band here.’ About two months later, he called me and said, ‘That’s a great idea, why don’t you do that?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, I wasn’t thinking about doing it. I was just thinking how good it would be if someone ELSE did it,’” Jim said, laughing.

The Tennants have lived in Bend eight years. The two met as cruise ship entertainers. Jim played trumpet, and Mollie was a singer.

“We had fun,” Mollie said. “We were together a total of six years.” She sang for two years before meeting Jim, who spent a total of 10 years with Princess Cruises — including time aboard the Pacific Princess, the ship featured on the TV show “The Love Boat.”

After their stint on the high seas, the two headed inland, to Las Vegas and began a family. Mollie performed in “Jubilee,” “which is the big showgirls show at Bally, and she was in that for 10 years,” Jim said. “She wasn’t a showgirl, she was a singer.”

He, meanwhile, worked as a golf pro and got into real estate.

“I would play some shows at night on the trumpet around town, and could have played full-time, but we had two little kids, so she was working at night, and we didn’t want to do babysitters and all of that,” he said.

The move to Bend has been good for the family, they said. Their older son is now a sophomore at University of Oregon; their younger is a freshman at Central Oregon Community College.

“They’re big college boys now,” Mollie said. “We always laugh and say, ‘How did a couple of knuckleheads like us get these good guys?’ They’re so good.”

The move to Bend has also been good for the parents. The two quickly became involved in community theater. As said above, Jim joined the orchestras of musicals, while Mollie landed roles onstage in musicals such as 2013’s “Spamalot,” in which she played the Lady of the Lake, and later 2018’s “Cats,” in which she played Grizabella, who sings the memorable “Memory.”

“For us, we have gotten into that whole community theater, which is amazing here, and we always say, every time we end up doing something, whether Jim ends up playing in the orchestra or I do a little role in the orchestra or something, it’s so much fun — much more fun than doing it for a living,” Mollie said.

“Yeah, because there’s no pressure,” Jim said. “When it’s your livelihood, it’s different. When it’s not, it’s just fun.”

“This town has got so many talented musicians and singers and set designers,” Mollie said. “There are great production companies, and then people go and support it, from little to big. The theater community supports it, but then the regular community is so, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to go.’”

Case in point, “Mamma Mia!” The comedy musical about matrimony and mayhem set to a soundtrack of ABBA songs was staged before mostly sold-out crowds at the Tower in September of this year. Mollie starred as Donna, a role Meryl Streep made famous in the film.

“I was really good. You can put that in there,” Mollie said, laughing.

“She was really good,” Jim said sincerely.

Summit High School senior Isabella Torrance played Donna’s daughter in the musical. Torrance is among the talent on tap for this year’s “Swingin’ Tower Christmas.” Others include Gary Fulkerson, Ryan Klontz, Heather Tennant-Salvesen, Olivia Salvesen and Stephen Wagner.

“I like to keep the (amount of) singers kind of small, just because we are featuring the band. Basically, you’re just the cherry on top of this sound that is happening,” Mollie said.

Giving the mighty horns of the big band a run for their money, the inimitable Alastair Jaques will lend his booming voice to a special retelling of “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

There are just three rehearsals in the days leading up to Friday’s opening, and with just four total performances, there should be an air of freshness about them.

“The first night (of rehearsal) is a little —” began Jim.

“Shaky,” Mollie finished.

“The second night’s tight,” Jim continued. “Third night’s awesome. Fourth night, forget about it.” (The fourth night is Friday’s opening performance.)

Still, for those coming from the musical theater world, that is not a lot of rehearsals.

“The singers get a little nervous about it, and I always say, ‘Don’t worry about it, because you’ve got a 17-piece big band behind you,’” Mollie said. “It’s like, just ride the wave. It’s beautiful.”

“Remember the first year, when I said to the audience on the first night, ‘Hey, we’re celebrating our third night together’?” Jim said to Mollie. “The audience was laughing. They thought I was joking, but it really was.”