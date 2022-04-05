SwayWild_Promo#1_byLauraAnders.jpg

Catch folksy Americana duo Sway Wild Friday at The Belfry in Sisters.

 Laura Anders/Submitted photo

Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer are no strangers to Central Oregon’s music aficionados. The indie-folk duo has played the Sisters Folk Festival multiple times, plus at least one show in Bend over the years.

More recently, however, they’re playing under a new name: Sway Wild. Named following an artistic epiphany that occurred at the end of a two-month sailing trip, Sway Wild is an omnivorous project, incorporating pop, rock, funk and global sounds into McGraw and Fer’s typically restless folk-ish style. Of particular note is Fer’s inventive playing of the electric guitar, which is no doubt why she has been asked to perform with big names like Allison Russell and Jason Isbell.

Theirs is a fresh take on folksy Americana. Hear it for yourself at swaywild.com.

Sway Wild: $15, 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters, belfryevents.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

