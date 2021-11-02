The music-loving folks at The Suttle Lodge northwest of Sisters kicked off their winter-long Firesides Concert Series last week with a show by Seattle-based folk singer Eli West.
The concerts will happen 6-8 p.m. most Thursdays through May inside the Skip Bar & Restaurant, which is an incredibly cozy and intimate place to enjoy live music. (As implied by the series’ name, there is a fireplace!) Tickets are required and links to purchase can be found at thesuttlelodge.com.
The lineup includes a number of excellent artists and familiar faces, including Ezza Rose, Kassi Valazza, Jeffrey Martin, Bart Budwig, the Shook Twins and Marisa Anderson. This week’s show will feature the excellent, Portland-based folk-pop band Joseph, who regularly play much larger venues than the ol’ Skip Bar at Suttle Lodge.
Here’s the Firesides Concert Series lineup:
Thursday — Joseph
Nov. 11 — Quattlebaum
Nov. 18 — Matt Dorrien
Dec. 2 — Ezza Rose
Dec. 9 — Olivia Awbrey
Dec. 16 — Lucas Benoit
Jan. 6 — Kassi Valazza
Jan. 13 — Miguel Hernandez
Jan. 20 — Joshua Thomas
Jan. 27 — Jeffrey Martin
Feb. 3 — Sean Rowe
Feb. 10 — Left Coast Country
Feb. 24 — Bart Budwig
March 3 — Machado Mijiga
March 10 — Shook Twins
March 17 — Laurel Brauns Duo
March 24 — Humbird
March 31 — Dreams Vs. Reality
April 7 — Lindsay Clark
April 14 — Sarah Clarke
April 28 — Mike Coykendall
May 5 — Johnny Franco
May 19 — Ryan Sollee
May 26 — Marisa Anderson
Joseph: $30; 6-8 p.m. Thursday; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
