Portland-based folk-pop act Joseph performs in Suttle Lodge's winter Firesides Concert Series Thursday.

The music-loving folks at The Suttle Lodge northwest of Sisters kicked off their winter-long Firesides Concert Series last week with a show by Seattle-based folk singer Eli West.

The concerts will happen 6-8 p.m. most Thursdays through May inside the Skip Bar & Restaurant, which is an incredibly cozy and intimate place to enjoy live music. (As implied by the series’ name, there is a fireplace!) Tickets are required and links to purchase can be found at thesuttlelodge.com.

The lineup includes a number of excellent artists and familiar faces, including Ezza Rose, Kassi Valazza, Jeffrey Martin, Bart Budwig, the Shook Twins and Marisa Anderson. This week’s show will feature the excellent, Portland-based folk-pop band Joseph, who regularly play much larger venues than the ol’ Skip Bar at Suttle Lodge.

Here’s the Firesides Concert Series lineup:

Thursday — Joseph

Nov. 11 — Quattlebaum

Nov. 18 — Matt Dorrien

Dec. 2 — Ezza Rose

Dec. 9 — Olivia Awbrey

Dec. 16 — Lucas Benoit

Jan. 6 — Kassi Valazza

Jan. 13 — Miguel Hernandez

Jan. 20 — Joshua Thomas

Jan. 27 — Jeffrey Martin

Feb. 3 — Sean Rowe

Feb. 10 — Left Coast Country

Feb. 24 — Bart Budwig

March 3 — Machado Mijiga

March 10 — Shook Twins

March 17 — Laurel Brauns Duo

March 24 — Humbird

March 31 — Dreams Vs. Reality

April 7 — Lindsay Clark

April 14 — Sarah Clarke

April 28 — Mike Coykendall

May 5 — Johnny Franco

May 19 — Ryan Sollee

May 26 — Marisa Anderson

Joseph: $30; 6-8 p.m. Thursday; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

