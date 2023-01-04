The air-fryer is a divisive kitchen appliance. For some, it’s the tool they never knew they needed. For others, it’s a marketing gimmick destined for the landfill.
The egg-shaped fryer came about when Fred van der Weij, a Dutch inventor, was looking to crisp French fries without deep frying, according to the New York Times. After three years of working on the prototype, it was introduced to the public by Phillips in 2010.
Since then, the air-fryer has ballooned in popularity, in part, due to the pandemic. When dining at home became the norm, many home cooks looked to replicate the satisfying crunch of restaurant-fried foods. The device employs a heating mechanism and a fan that pushes rapidly moving hot air around the food, allowing it to crisp with very little to no oil.
To find out more about the pros and cons of the trendy kitchen appliance, I turned to members of the Bend Foodies Facebook group.
Community members weigh in
The 52 responses I received from members of the Facebook group were almost evenly divided between those in favor and those against of the air-fryer, with those in favor pulling slightly ahead.
Nichole Scott said, “It’s just a smaller convection oven. But boy they sure marketed it smoothly. … All the work of getting it out and setting it on the counter to get wings cooked five minutes faster.”
For Scott, the additional 15 minutes of taking the appliance out and cleaning it afterward negate the convenience factor. It also adds unwanted clutter to her countertops.
A fellow member of the group, Adam Hollman, was of a similar opinion.
“There is no such thing as “air frying,” Hollman said. “The term ‘ ‘air fryer’ is just a marketing gimmick term to sell convection ovens.”
The marketing behind the apparatus is clever, but many said they couldn’t live without the appliance. For parents in particular, it’s a game changer.
Amanda Tharp lauded the air-fryer for its convenience factor, especially when it comes to balancing her responsibilities as a parent.
“The air-fryer is great when my kiddo wants a snack cooked up quickly that would otherwise take twice as long to make,” Tharp said.
According to Tharp, the “common Dinonugget” takes five to six minutes at 400 degrees in the air-fryer for a crispy outside and tender inside. And with no preheating, a single-serve pizza takes just 10 minutes from start to finish.
The convenience of skipping the time it takes to preheat an oven has also been groundbreaking for parent Jessica Tucker. Unlike the conventional oven, air-fryers turn themselves off after the designated cook time. This allows Tucker to run and tend to her child, knowing she won’t come back to something burning in the kitchen.
True to the intention of the inventor, the egg-shaped fryer remains popular for crisping up French fries. But just like the microwave has been used far beyond its original purpose of heating frozen meals, the air-fryer has been put to use by many for chicken, salmon and other high-quality meats.
For Jessica Hallyburton, it has quickly become her favorite appliance. She uses it to cook chicken nuggets and pizza bites for her kids and brussels sprouts for herself.
“I’ve even done a tri-tip in there that turned out perfect,” Hallyburton wrote in a Facebook comment. “I probably use it once a day, at least.”
Linda Riser, of Redmond, was gifted a Cosari air-fryer, which she uses often. She and her husband use it to cook chicken, pork chops, salmon and shrimp.
And for Amy Lucich, the air-fryer is her go-to appliance for cooking salmon.
“Seven minutes at 380 degrees. Perfect every time,” Lucich wrote.
Air-fried items have even started to show up on the menus of local restaurants. Oregon Spirit Distillers lists air-fried garlic parmesan Tater Tots with garlic and grated parmesan cheese on its menu next to a note that says the air fryer is superior to the deep fryer.
The verdict on the trend
It’s undeniable that the marketing of the air-fryer is clever.
And undoubtedly, the gadget isn’t without its cons. It takes up a sizable amount of countertop space and has a limited capacity relative to its cousin the convection oven.
As an owner of an air-fryer myself, I’ve found it’s the only kitchen appliance I’ll turn to when it comes to preparing certain foods. The level of crispiness achieved in the air-fryer is unparalleled with polenta and that’s without any type of cooking oil.
It’s my preferred appliance for cooking brussels sprouts. The vegetable comes out perfectly crispy in 15 minutes and the fact I don’t have to wait the additional 15-20 minutes for the oven to preheat is a bonus.
The appliance is put to use on a weekly basis in my household, often with frozen French fries, sweet potato fries or even mac and cheese bites straight from the freezer section. The fact that I can cook salmon in the oven and potatoes in the air fryer or vice versa, with each set to specific heat settings, is another benefit.
Any kitchen appliance that inspires new recipes and trends in a healthy direction, is something I’m willing to make space for on my countertop.
