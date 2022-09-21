Food
SuperDeluxe runs as efficiently as any fast-food restaurant with thousands of locations, yet the newly opened SuperDeluxe in Bend is only the fourth after three other locations in the Portland area.
Those looking for the classic American drive-thru experience will find that and more. The restaurant serves burgers, fries, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, milkshakes and breakfast, which is served all day.
And it’s not just convenient and economical. The meats are sourced locally from SP Provisions and the eggs and chicken are from cage-free chickens, according to the press release.
Most notably, perhaps, is the inclusion of vegan and vegetarian options on the menu. I ordered the vegan deluxe combo ($11.75), which comes on a gluten-free bun with a side of french fries and a 16-ounce soda. When asked if I’d like to replace the soda with a SuperTasty (SuperDeluxe’s take on the milkshake), I said yes.
The SuperTasty seasonal flavor was raspberry. A coffee lover at heart, I opted for the cold brew-flavored SuperTasty from a list of options that included chocolate, orange cream, vanilla and strawberry. The cold brew flavor was subtle under the creaminess of the ice cream, but delicious.
The gluten-free bun was puffy and soft and the same size as the regular bun. The vegan cheese looked and tasted similar to processed cheese, but in a good way, and was melted over the plant-based patty. I appreciated that the vegan patty was neither overly salty nor greasy.
The single deluxe cheeseburger ($5.95) that my partner ordered, however, did err on the greasy side. It had all of the classic burger toppings — shredded lettuce, thinly sliced tomatoes, chopped white onions and pickles.
I was less impressed with the crinkle-cut french fries, which were too soft.
All said, SuperDeluxe fits the bill for a quick bite at a fraction of the cost of sit-down restaurants or food trucks in Bend.
Service
I was greeted the moment I walked up to the service counter. After I ordered, I sat down at one of the tables and it was the SuperTasty that was called out ahead of the rest of my order.
When my food was ready and I returned to the counter to grab it, the server apologized for the wait, which wasn’t much longer than 10 minutes.
Atmosphere
The SuperDeluxe brand colors of siren red, light blue and mustard yellow reverberate throughout the inside of the restaurant, from the menu to the walls and staff uniforms. “Eat better burgers” is embossed on the yellow wall next to the soda machine, and red squeeze bottles filled with ketchup and napkin dispensers line each of the tables inside.
The restaurant has a drive-thru and is centrally located on the west side of Third Street, a block south of NE Greenwood Avenue.
More info
Location: 805 NE Third St., Bend
Contact: eatsuperdeluxe.com
Hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Price Range: $2.50-$11.95
Cuisine: Fast food
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.