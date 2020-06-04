Boss Rambler Beer Club opened its doors two years ago, with a popular taproom on Bend’s west side adjacent to Sunriver Brewing Company’s pub. The Boss Rambler has built a steady following based on its intensely hoppy, hazy ales and lagers showcasing newer and popular hop varieties.
The brewery was also among the first of the local breweries to brew with a new super yeast that’s been taking the beer world by storm — kveik (pronounced “kwike”), a traditional farmhouse ale yeast from Norway. Boss Rambler utilized kveik in its Norwegian Cowboy, a triple dry hopped IPA available now.
I purchased a four-pack of the beer (ordered online for delivery) to experience this yeast in action, and emailed owner Matt Molletta to find out more.
“We’ve had fun using and learning the strain,” said Molletta, via email. “We find it to have certain characteristics that compliment certain hop flavors well and from a production standpoint it’s great because it’s hardy and easy to handle.”
Yeast is the workhorse ingredient in beer brewing, and it’s arguably the most important one as well, though it often goes unnoticed by drinkers. Broadly speaking, most brewing yeasts fall into two general categories: top-fermenting ale yeast and bottom-fermenting lager yeast. Within these, there are dozens of variations that contribute varying characteristics to the finished beer. These can range from fruity to spicy to sweet, or even clean and neutral.
These yeasts are fairly finicky as well. Ale yeasts work better at temperatures ranging from 55 to 75 degrees, while lager yeasts prefer to be cooler, from 35 to 55 degrees. Increase the temperature beyond these ranges, and the yeasts will ferment faster, but often also produce undesirable off-flavors.
Not so with kveik. Not only does this yeast ferment well under high temperatures — even into the 90 degree range — but it’s fast as well. A typical ale fermentation can take from four to eight days; with kveik, fermentation time is typically finished in less than three.
This has borne out with Molletta’s experience. “The kveik stands up to the hot fermentation temperatures and we’ve found it to cut ‘normal’ ale fermentation times in half,” he said.
Boss Rambler released a first version of Norwegian Cowboy last year, brewed with Mosaic hops. This “version two” used Galaxy and Comet hops. I tried last year’s version (which I believe may have been the first kveik-fermented beer I’d ever experienced) and found it to have berry-like aromas and herbal and bready flavors. How does this year’s compare?
The appearance is the same and hits the mark for a hazy IPA: thickly hazy and murky. The aroma is a tropical fruit medley with notes of guava, tangerine, pineapple, a hint of chives and a lightly spicy hop character I could almost describe as “hot.”
The flavor has a lot going on, starting with a juicy and spicy hop presence that leads into a character I’ve seen described as “hop burn.” There is a POG juice fruit flavor blending into the spicy greens of the hop salad and a light hint of bright green apple that may come from the kveik yeast. The hops linger into the finish. Overall, I found it fruity and pleasant, and it hits the bullseye on the uber-hopped hazy IPA style.
I don’t know if I could distinguish the kveik from a regular ale yeast, however; I asked Molletta if the kveik adds any particular characteristics.
“Yes, the yeast imparts some distinct flavor characteristics to the finished beer,” he said. “If you drink enough beers made with kveik you will certainly pick it up.”
Other local breweries have been brewing with kveik as well. Bevel Craft Brewing Company currently has The Comeback IPA on tap, also a hazy style. I ordered a crowler of it for delivery and found it to be full of apricot, citrus and tropical fruit character with a hint of fruity esters that likely point to the kveik.
Worthy Brewing Company has a kveik-brewed hazy New England style IPA, The Valkyrie, available. Across town, The Ale Apothecary recently released The AP One Thousand in cans, a wild ale fermented with kveik, and has used kveik in other brews as well.
It’s a fascinating yeast and well worth seeking out beers brewed with it. At the time of this writing, Boss Rambler has not yet opened it’s taproom but will gladly sell four-packs of Norwegian Cowboy to -go and for delivery; it’s both an interesting profile in a new yeast as well as a good hazy IPA, so consider placing an order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.