This weekend, the Sunriver Stars Community Theater will present its spring dinner show, featuring “The Blabbermouth, the Puff Monster, and the Wolf; Topsy-Turvy Tales from Ukraine,” by Patrick Rainville Dorn. Catered by Marcello’s Cucina Italiana, the production serves as a benefit for the people of Ukraine.

Tickets are still available for the opening night performance, at 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday's matinee, at 1 p.m. at The DOOR in Sunriver.

“This production is something special — it is not just an evening of entertainment and delicious food,” said Victoria Kristy, artistic director. “It is a way for all of us, those of us onstage and our guests, to support some of the hundreds of thousands of displaced people of Ukraine. We will be donating the full ticket price and 100% of the silent auction income to World Central Kitchen.”

No ticket sales at the door. Tickets may be purchased only at sunriverstars.org.

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Assistant features editor

David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.

