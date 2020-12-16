The Sunriver Stars Community Theater premiered its Virtual Holiday Spectacular Wednesday.
In an email, Renee Owens told GO! "When our season was canceled this year due to COVID-19, we did not lose hope. Instead, we got to work on a 'Virtual' Holiday show featuring 21 unique acts filmed from the safety of our actors' homes or using strict COVID protocols."
Performers in the show embody the meaning of community theater, ranging from 5 to 87 in age. It includes actors who by day work as nurses, teachers, computer technicians, business owners and more, Owens said.
View the show for free at youtu.be/1OZ1wOUrO3Q.
