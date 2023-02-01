Chef Josh Hedrick grew up on a farm in a small Wyoming town where his family raised Black Angus. That experience shaped his career as a chef, down to the prix fixe menus and cooking classes he planned for the inaugural Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival, which kicked off Wednesday.
“Being that close to your food source, caring that much about what you’re raising and how it’s raised. It’s not only what you’re eating, but it’s your livelihood,” Hedrick said.
As a chef, Hedrick feels a responsibility to not only take care of the cooks, but also the guests, local ranches and farmers from whom he sources his ingredients.
The festival shines a spotlight on Sunriver and the resort’s two signature concepts — Owl’s Nest and Lodge Kitchen.
“We want to spread the good word about the dining opportunities that we have down in Sunriver,” said Lindsay Borkowski, director of sales and marketing.
About five years ago, Sunriver rebranded, changing the name of Owl’s Nest to Twisted River Tavern.
“It was total anarchy in the community because the Owl’s Nest had been around since day one,” Borkowski said.
As a result, the team at Sunriver Resort realized it was time to bring its food and beverage outlets back to Sunriver’s roots.
The festival includes tasting events, cooking classes, live music and shopping. It’s an opportunity for the resort to introduce its new vision. The month-long gastronomic celebration includes a supper club on Saturday evenings featuring a four-course menu ($160 per couple) with an optional wine pairing (an additional $59 per couple).
Hedrick said, “I am very excited about the supper club, not just because I really enjoy doing prix fixe menus, but because it’s a better opportunity to have a relationship with the diner.”
He designed the supper club to capture the of feeling he would want to experience if he were going out to dinner with his wife.
Another highlight of the festival includes an immersive cooking demonstration with chocolate led by Hedrick ($40 per couple). The demonstration takes place Saturday and Feb. 25. Hedrick will show guests how to make chocolate soufflé and hand rolled truffles, followed by eating said chocolate soufflé and truffles.
Hedrick said many chocolate soufflé recipes warn against preparing a soufflé when it’s humid outside or opening the oven while baking. He has noticed these recommendations cause home cooks to shy away from making soufflés.
“I think a lot of people get nervous about soufflé,” he said. “It’s actually super simple.”
Hedrick makes everything from scratch, including bread, pasta and mayonnaise.
“Have you ever seen a 5-gallon bucket of mayonnaise?” Hedrick said with a laugh, adding that industrial mayonnaise scares him.
Hedrick prefers to support local whenever possible. The resort is currently working with about five ranches with the majority of ingredients sourced from Oregon or Washington. During the summer months when Central Oregon farming conditions are ideal, Hedrick estimates about 60% of ingredients are from within 50 miles of the surrounding area. However, the winter months require him to broaden his horizons.
“Otherwise, it’s a whole menu of potatoes,” he said.
Hedrick’s culinary vision, which aims to showcase the High Desert’s rich farming and food heritage, is perhaps best summarized in the following quote by Hedrick.
“It’s really just about simple food done playfully.”
