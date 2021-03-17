Classical festival to hold outdoor season — Organizers of the Sunriver Music Festival announced Wednesday the return of the classical music festival Aug. 14-23.
Sunriver Music Festival's 44th season will take place outside with limited seating capacity.
Maestros Brett Mitchell and Kelly Kuo, the two finalists for the artistic director position vacated by George Hanson, will lead the world-class Festival Orchestra, with Classical Concert I set to kick things off Aug. 14 in the Sunriver SHARC Amphitheatre. The remaining concerts will be at Sunriver Resort's Besson Commons. All concerts begin at 6 p.m.
"We are looking forward to a summer of powerful music and creative resilience," Executive Director Meagan Iverson said in the announcement. "Our board, staff, and volunteers are nimble and committed to presenting world-class musical experiences for Central Oregon residents and visitors."
For now, seating will be limited.
“The comfort and safety of performers and audience is always our high priority. If health guidelines change before August, capacity may be increased, but we do expect our limited seating to sell out quickly,” Iverson said.
Tickets will be available April 1 for Friends of the Festival, and June 1 for the public. For more information, visit sunrivermusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.