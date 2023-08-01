Sunriver Music Festival’s 46th season begins Saturday, when Maestro Brett Mitchell will lead the professional musicians of the Festival Orchestra in the first of the festival’s four classical concerts, beginning a nearly two-week stretch during which the sonorous sounds of Mozart, Brahms, Mahler and more will fill the Central Oregon air.

The first three concerts — Classical Concert I, the Pops Concert and Classical Concert II — will be held at the Tower Theatre in Bend, followed by the rest of the series. This year marks Mitchell’s second full season conducting the professional musicians of the Festival Orchestra.

