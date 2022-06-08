Meet the Maestro Happy Hour will introduce the organization’s new conductor, Brett Mitchell, to the public. The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend.
The 2022 Sunriver Music Festival is still a couple of months off, but two events this weekend might serve as a good warm-up: The first is the Meet the Maestro Happy Hour, which will introduce the organization's new conductor, Brett Mitchell, to the public. The free event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Open Space Event Studio, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, and will feature the talents of violinist John Fawcett with accompaniment from Mitchell, along with refreshments for sale and light appetizers served.
The second event is a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday by SRMF's 2022 Young Artist Scholarship winners. It will take place at the Community Bible Church, located at One Theatre Drive, in Sunriver.
David Jasper is a reporter and assistant editor born and raised in Miami, Florida. He began his journalism career at the Weekly Planet, an alt-weekly in Tampa, before moving to Bend with his family in 2001.
