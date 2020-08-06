Sunriver Music Festival offering two events — Though the 2020 Sunriver Music Festival is off due to the pandemic, the nonprofit organization will hold two live events this month — enabling patrons to both support the Festival and enjoy live classical music.
The Festival Faire auction, happening online at sunrivermusic.org today through Monday, celebrates the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, you can catch enjoy the virtual birthday party Beethoven, bid to help Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program, and enjoy performances from this year’s scholarship recipients while continuing to bid on desired items in the online auction. For take part or learn more info, visit sunrivermusic.org.
Later this month, Aug. 21-23, SRMF is hosting three sold-out “In a Landscape” concerts by acclaimed pianist Hunter Noack, who’s no stranger to these parts. Noack performs in beautiful outdoor environs — deserts, state parks, atop mountain — while audiences, in headphones, are free to roam has made Central Oregon locations. The series has made Central Oregon a stop for several years, and while it wasn’t created with a pandemic in mind, it seems uniquely suited for the challenges of our current situation.
“In the midst of the abundance of heartbreaking cancellations, the Sunriver Music Festival is still here and trying our best to hold to its vital mission of sharing world-class concerts as well as the music education and scholarship programs,” SRMF operations director Meagan Iverson said in an email about the events.
