'Sunriver Wake' chosen — Sunriver Music Festival has selected a landscape by Central Oregon painter David Kreitzer as the promotional image for this year’s Sunriver Music Festival, slated for Aug. 9 through 22. The artwork will appear on the cover of the Summer Festival program, the annual ticket brochure, posters and more.
A jury of professionals from Artists’ Gallery Sunriver chose Kreitzer's "Sunriver Wake" from among the pieces submitted for consideration by 17 area artists.
According to the press release announcing the selection, Kreitzer has been painting for more than 50 years, concentrating on landscapes and portraits in watercolor and oils. He holds a Masters in Illustration degree from San Jose State University and has exhibited his work in solo shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country. His paintings hang in collections such as those of The Revlon Corporation, San Jose State University and the Santa Barbara Museum, and is part of the private collections of Ray Bradbury and Mary Tyler Moore.
“For four decades, we have showcased some of the most accomplished artists in the region and the experience continues to be a win-win for everyone,” explains Festival’s Operations Director Meagan Iverson. “We are overjoyed to welcome David to the Festival family and are honored for this opportunity to share his art.”
Sunriver Music Festival is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 developments, according to its website, and tickets are still slated to go on sale June 1.
Contact: sunrivermusic.org.
