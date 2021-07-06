With a theme of "Outdoor Overture," Sunriver Music Festival's Festival Faire will return July 24 to kick off the 44th season of the Sunriver Music Festival, which runs Aug. 14-23. Reservations are being accepted for the open-air event, which promises to be a Saturday night of live music, fun and locally sourced dining options.
Tickets are $85 per person for the event, the premier fundraiser for SRMF's Young Artists Scholarships and the festival's world-class concerts.
"Due to the pandemic, last year inspired us to design an online auction in absence of this popular event," Executive Director Meagan Iverson said in a press release. "Now we get to revive a live event to celebrate the return of our in-person concerts plus bring back the exciting live auction, while retaining the best parts of the online silent auction."
The event will be held at John Gray Amphitheater in Sunriver, with music provided by several Young Artists Scholarship recipients and strolling minstrels. The evening includes a sneak preview of the concert season, which consists of four classical concerts, pops concert and solo piano recital Aug. 14-23.
For tickets and more information, visit sunrivermusic.org or email tickets@sunrivermusic.org.
