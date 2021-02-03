Organizers of the Sunriver Art Fair are planning for the return of the live event, planned for Aug. 13 to 15 in the Village at Sunriver.
March 15 is the last date for artists to apply for both the fair and a new online component on eventeny.com, which will allow the artists to set up a virtual store to promote their art and continue sales through Sept. 26. If COVID restrictions prevent the in-person event from happening, the online fair option will still be available.
Both events are juried, and applications can be submitted at zapplication.com.
For more information, contact: sunriverartfair.com or facebook.com/SunriverArtFair.
