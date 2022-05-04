sunflower.jpg

"Remembrance," an acrylic by Nate Lund, is part of an exhibit of sunflowers at One Street Down Cafe in Redmond. 

 Submitted photo

One Street Cafe, 124 SW Seventh St., in Redmond, is hosting an exhibit of sunflower paintings, a benefit for the people of Ukraine. 

According to organizer Gillian Burton, sunflowers have long symbolized peace in Ukraine, and by extension, they've become a symbol of support for Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russia. 

So far, about 20 artists have donated paintings to the show, which will hang into the fall, and three have already sold.

Money from sales will go for both relief and future re-establishment of a liberated Ukraine via a designated fund at the American Red Cross, according to the announcement for the show, which opened Sunday.

"I have set myself an ambitious goal of $10,000," Burton said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.