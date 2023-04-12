Former food truck Feast Food Co. is now serving brunch on Sundays. Unlike most brunch spots, it offers the convenience of reservations, removing the waiting game for those willing to plan ahead.

Feast upgraded from its food truck last December to a former 1940s house on Seventh Street and Fir Avenue in Redmond, once the home of restaurants including Smith Rock Brewing and Vine-N-Tap. Other than the signage on the corner, the building still resembles an unassuming domestic dwelling with two fluted, white columns flanking either side of the front door.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0304, jwright@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.