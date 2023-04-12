Former food truck Feast Food Co. is now serving brunch on Sundays. Unlike most brunch spots, it offers the convenience of reservations, removing the waiting game for those willing to plan ahead.
Feast upgraded from its food truck last December to a former 1940s house on Seventh Street and Fir Avenue in Redmond, once the home of restaurants including Smith Rock Brewing and Vine-N-Tap. Other than the signage on the corner, the building still resembles an unassuming domestic dwelling with two fluted, white columns flanking either side of the front door.
Inside the restaurant, the cozy familiarity of the former home remains. On a Sunday morning, it was bustling with activity, but it didn’t feel hectic.
Owners Emma and Chris Leyden have created a seasonal, ingredient-driven menu with the intention of bridging the gap between farmer and diner. The sausage is made in-house, and the drip coffee is a tasty blend by Bend’s Lone Pine Coffee Roasters.
The brunch menu is a fusion of classic Southern dishes with a few French-inspired plates, prepared with local Pacific Northwest ingredients. Many dishes have a spicy kick. There’s jalapeno jelly in the croque-madame ($15), spice whipped cream on the French toast ($14) and chili mayo on the chicken and waffles ($15).
I dug into the gluten-free chicken and waffles. Feast has upgraded the crunchy, salty, sweet and savory pairing with heat. Enter chicken and waffles with pickled jalapenos and chili mayo. Each bite was an interplay of spicy and sweet as the saccharine flavors of the maple syrup and candied bacon merged with the spice.
My friend delighted in the candied orange peels that garnished that French toast, which she had ordered with a side of bacon. The sliced bread had a heavy dusting of powdered sugar and a generous hand of maple syrup.
“It’s like eating sugar on sugar,” she said with a smile.
Her partner, who adds hot sauce to almost everything, said the corned beef hash ($14) had no need for the zesty condiment. The plate of crispy potatoes, charred poblanos, Peppadew peppers, Brussels sprouts and a fried egg had all the flavors it needed.
As for my partner, a potato lover through and through, it was the #haystack ($16) that called his name with a description that read “house-made hash browns” with “more hash browns.” He was pleased with the crispy onions that dotted the fried egg and the bold flavors introduced by the sausage patties, bacon and sausage gravy.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
