Call it a nostalgia trip, call it an escape from the heat, but there’s something incredibly special about going to the movies during the summer. Nothing beats sitting in a dark theater, nibbling on salty popcorn, sipping an ice-cold bubbly drink, and watching something among strangers that takes your breath away.
“Top Gun: Maverick” has already set a high bar for summer movies, but there’s more ahead to thrill and delight you as well. If you’re still not quite ready to venture into that darkened auditorium with a bunch of strangers (who may have forgotten how to behave in said auditorium), there are equally interesting options coming to streaming services .
In theaters
“Top Gun: Maverick” (now playing) — This is really just to iterate that this movie is everything you want in a summer movie. Currently, it’s playing only in theaters and will probably have a longer theatrical exclusivity window than many other recent releases.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” (June 10) — I really haven’t liked the “World” installments of the Dino franchise. However, I’m cautiously optimistic about this latest film because of the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Nothing can hold a candle to that first “Jurassic Park” movie (which is still perfect in every way) and this is more than likely a nostalgia grab to bring people back to the franchise, but I can’t wait to see Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm together again. (Check out my full review in next week’s GO!)
“Lightyear” (June 17) — I don’t know if anyone was clamoring for a Buzz Lightyear backstory/spin-off, but here we are. Luckily, “Lightyear” looks galactically fun. With Chris Evans lending his voice to the space ranger as he travels through time and goes up for the first time against Zurg, it has all the hallmarks of an exciting and heartwarming Disney/Pixar venture.
“Elvis” (June 24) — Director Baz Luhrmann has a very grand style that lends itself well to the cinematic experience in general and his taking on one of the most iconic singers in history feels like a good fit. Austin Butler has very big shoes, or in this case, a jumpsuit, to fill, but if the trailers are to be believed, it looks like he wears it all well. We can only hope that Luhrmann and his team will tell the full, warts-and-all story of the singer and not a more sanitized one.
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (June 24) — Comedian Jenny Slate made a name for herself with her short, animated film about the adorable mollusk named Marcel (voiced by Slate). The film seems lovingly brought together for a big-screen adventure as the little shell goes to find his family. It’s definitely the quietest movie on this list, but not something to be slept on.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” (July 8) — After writer/director Taika Waititi reinvigorated the mythical Norse god/superhero with 2017’s “Ragnarok,” the hype for his follow-up is massive. This time we get to see the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) take on a god killer named Gorr (Christian Bale). But he’s not alone. By his side are Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who takes up the hammer as Mighty Thor herself.
“Nope” (July 22) — Writer/director Jordan Peele delivers the third in his series of horror films centering around the Black experience, and this time it looks like aliens might be involved. I honestly don’t care what it ends up being about: Peele is masterful with his use of horror and suspense, and he already has my money.
“Bullet Train” (Aug. 5) — This looks to echo “Top Gun: Maverick” in its big-budget, blockbuster-for-adults tone and feels like a great popcorn muncher. Brad Pitt stars as an assassin hired for a mission aboard a Japanese bullet train, but he finds out that he is just one of five that have been hired for similar tasks with things being more mysterious and complicated than he anticipated.
On Streaming
“Hustle” (June 8, Netflix) — Adam Sandler plays a basketball scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who discovers a Spanish phenom (Juancho Hernangomez) and hires him without team approval. But the ace player has a checkered past, which is sure to cause drama on and off the court.
“Father of the Bride” (June 16, HBO Max) — It’s been over 30 years since we had the first remake of the classic story of a well-meaning and loving father navigating arranging the wedding of his daughter to hilarious ends. This time it stars Andy Garcia as the patriarch in question with the one-and-only Gloria Estefan as his wife. Released just in time for Father’s Day, I’m sure there will be a lot of heartfelt father-daughter moments.
“Persuasion” (July 15, Netflix) — Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, the film stars Dakota Johnson as heroine Anne Elliot, whose snobbish family persuades her not to marry a man of lesser means. When they meet again eight years later with her family on the brink of bankruptcy, she must choose whether to forget the past or take a second chance at the love she once had.
“The Gray Man” (July 16, Netflix) — Helmed by the Russo Brothers and starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, this thrill ride sees a CIA agent (Gosling) who discovers startling secrets within the agency, making for a dangerous path when a former colleague (Evans) puts a bounty on his head. Because the Russos are behind it, there’s bound to be a lot of quippy dialogue and head-to-head action.
