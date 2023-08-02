Though their appearances and alcohol content may be similar, Three Creeks’ pilsner exhibits more hop aromatics with grassy notes, tea and a hint of lemon balm, while Sunriver’s offers up a bit more malt character with bread crust, and a lightly spicy, herbal hoppiness.
Pilsner is a great style to enjoy all year long, but it’s also a terrific summer beer style, one that I find myself seeking out when there’s hot weather. When brewed properly, these beers are light yet flavorful, crisp, refreshing, and clean, with high drinkability.
While it may seem as though there’s not much to distinguish one example from another, there is a surprising amount of variability possible within the style. I have two different pilsners in my refrigerator right now that illustrate this nicely.
The first is Rivermark Pilsner from Sunriver Brewing Co., available year-round in cans and on draft.
It’s brewed as an interpretation of the Czech- or Bohemian-style pilsner, with a hop profile combining American Nugget hops for bittering and Mt. Hood and Czech Saaz hops for a classic finishing touch of hop spice.
The other is Buckin’ Chute Hoppy Pilsner from Three Creeks Brewing Co., a summer seasonal that adds a hoppy spin to the style; the brewery calls it a “New Zealand style golden pilsner” due to its use of New Zealand hops including Motueka for a heavy dose of dry hopping. Motueka is noted to have citrus, tropical fruit, and herbal character.
These beers are similar in strength and bitterness; Rivermark is 5% ABV with 30 IBUs, and Buckin’ Chute is 5.4% ABV with 40 IBUs. Individually both are crisp and drinkable, with clean and subtle malt flavors and a bright level of hoppiness. Tasting both concurrently highlights the differences and the range breweries can achieve in what may seem a fairly straightforward category.
Side by side, Rivermark is a slightly deeper shade of gold, and crystal clear, while Buckin’ Chute has a subtle haze, which could be attributed to extra dry hopping.
The aromatics underscore the difference in styles as well, with Three Creeks’ pilsner exhibiting more hop aromatics with grassy notes, tea and a hint of lemon balm, while Sunriver’s offers up a bit more malt character with bread crust, and a lightly spicy, herbal hoppiness.
There is a similar distinction in flavor as well. Rivermark focuses on a malt backbone that’s both clean and has a crackery snap and supports a solid spicy bitterness that is peppery with a hint of menthol. This hop flavor is reminiscent of bitter herbs and tobacco, and lingers into the finish.
Buckin’ Chute, on the other hand, exhibits more of an herbal, floral hop flavor with less overall bitterness, reminding me of mullein flowers, tea, and clover blossoms, and there is an essence of melon rind and mango peel at the back. The malt has a bit of a hardtack quality but it’s fairly light in the body.
Between the two, Rivermark has a bit more body, I suspect because it has slightly less alcohol, meaning more residual sugars in the mouthfeel. Both are well-crafted examples of their respective styles, and easy to drink on the patio when it’s hot.
Of course, these are all subtle distinctions, and different palates may taste other differences — or none at all. If you want to explore more, try different variations on the style, or the same style from different breweries. For instance, compare Sunriver’s Rivermark with Hood River’s Pfriem Family Brewers‘ Pilsner, also brewed as a Czech-style pils with similar strength and bitterness.
I’ve also been exploring some other interesting pilsner style variations, including Scandinavian Pilsner from Astoria’s Reach Break Brewing, and East Side Oatmeal Pilsner from Portland’s Baerlic Brewing Co. The former has a rustic, grainy quality to it, while the latter is smooth and almost creamy in texture.
We’re fortunate to have a broad range of craft brewed options to choose from, so you really won’t go wrong with whichever pilsner(s) you select and explore.
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.
