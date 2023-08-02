sunriver-brewing-three-creeks-brewing-pilsners-jon-abernathy.jpg

Though their appearances and alcohol content may be similar, Three Creeks’ pilsner exhibits more hop aromatics with grassy notes, tea and a hint of lemon balm, while Sunriver’s offers up a bit more malt character with bread crust, and a lightly spicy, herbal hoppiness.

 Jon Abernathy

Pilsner is a great style to enjoy all year long, but it’s also a terrific summer beer style, one that I find myself seeking out when there’s hot weather. When brewed properly, these beers are light yet flavorful, crisp, refreshing, and clean, with high drinkability.

While it may seem as though there’s not much to distinguish one example from another, there is a surprising amount of variability possible within the style. I have two different pilsners in my refrigerator right now that illustrate this nicely.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.