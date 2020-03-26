Keeping up with the COVID-19 pandemic has been whiplash-inducing, to say the least. Things are changing on a daily — or sometimes hourly — basis, and that goes doubly for the music industry, which saw its normal modus operandi grind to a halt in the last couple of weeks.
Case in point, this story was originally supposed to feature two recording studios that started hosting live stream concerts. The first, Grange Recorders in Sisters, in cooperation with The Whippoorwill pop-up concert series, managed to host two streams before Gov. Kate Brown issued a stay-at-home order this week. Last weekend’s stream featuring Alicia Viani and Mark Karwan raised more than $900 for Thrive Central Oregon. The second, Central Oregon Recorders, was set to launch its streaming concert series this week.
But there are still options when it comes to Central Oregon music to stream, from at-home streaming shows to music videos to albums to live concert films. Check out some highlights below, and stay tuned each week for more as the age of social distancing unfolds.
Live streams
As mentioned above, many artists are still streaming concerts from the comfort of their own homes.
• Singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes is running with the idea, hosting at least one streaming show per day from his Bend home via Facebook. Check out his Facebook page for the latest streams.
• The Quons — that’s Mark and Linda Quon, formerly of Parlour and currently of several groups, including Drift (Mark), She’s With Me (Linda) and Aladinsane (Mark) — will join the live streaming ranks at 7 p.m. Sunday. Search for The Quons’ Facebook page to tune in.
• Eric Leadbetter, formerly of Jive Coulis and currently of The Eric Leadbetter Band, started streaming a couple of shows with Kartsounes last week, and is now set up at home. His next stream is 6 p.m. Saturday via his Facebook page. Leadbetter and his wife are about to become new parents (or may already be so when you read this), so make sure you donate to him (and to all live streaming artists, really).
• Andy Jacobs, of Goodbye Dyna, The Color Study, Magical Mystery Four and more, will stream a solo show from his Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday.
• Derek Michael Marc, of Eric Clapton tribute After Midnight, started his Themed & Streamed Studio Sessions live stream series last weekend with a two-man Clapton tribute. Tune in again on the Derek Michael Marc Music Facebook page at 7 p.m. Saturday for a solo streaming show, dedicated to Bob Seger and others in a similar heartland rock vein.
This is probably just scratching the surface. Keep your eyes and ears open on Facebook and YouTube for more streams from your favorite Central Oregon artists. If you’re an artist hosting a live stream and you’d like to be included in the coming weeks, drop me a line at bmcelhiney@bendbulletin.com.
“Arizona,” The Roof Rabbits, self-released via Bandcamp.com
Back when The Roof Rabbits’ debut album, “Creature Comforts,” dropped in late 2018, this reporter named it the best local release of the year. The four-song follow-up, “Arizona,” is even better.
The Bend punk power trio’s EP comes just in time for the era of social distancing. And while obviously written before any talk of a pandemic, third track “Radio Play” could serve as an Oregon lockdown anthem with lines such as, “Somehow we made the best of staying home,” and especially the snarled chorus: “Radio playing my favorite song, I don’t need anybody else; I don’t feel sad when I’m alone.”
But more than that, these four songs expand on the ferocious power-punk of “Creature Comforts.” The title track kicks things off with lead vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Johnny Bourbon in fine, angry form, as he chides a “hot mess from Arizona” over thundering stop-start rhythms. Track two, “Golden Years,” again finds Bourbon staring down his demons (“Too many ghosts for me to face”) over a thundering chord progression that mutates into a punk rock epic.
While the band doesn’t abandon power chord crunch, it tempers it with texture; each song is a mini-suite in itself. Nowhere is this more apparent than closer “Hack It,” which starts as a speedy punk number that would have fit comfortably on “Creature Comforts” until it stretches into a five-plus-minute epic.
P.S.: The Roof Rabbits, along with Big Evil (aka the two-man version of Boxcar Stringband), played a live-streamed, CD release show for the EP on March 21. That video was still on Facebook as of Tuesday; just search the band’s page.
“‘Fractured’ CD Release — Full Concert Film,” The Jess Ryan Band, self-released through YouTube
The Bend psychedelic soul and rock band released this video documentation of its September 2019 CD release party at Volcanic Theatre Pub earlier this month. It was a fortuitous release: With everyone stuck at home, there’s plenty of time to revisit this passionate performance.
And this is the way to do it if you’re going to relive a show you’ve already experienced (or just check it out, if you missed it last year). The high-definition video was shot by Chip Fieberg and incorporates pristine audio straight from the soundboard courtesy of VTP sound engineer Phil McIntire. Former saxophonist Andrew Lyons (who left the band shortly after this show) mixed, mastered and edited everything into this crisp, professional package.
The band is on fire throughout, blasting through album cuts such as “Fool’s Gold,” “In Vain” and the rollicking “These Boots” with energy and skill. Buoyed by the audience, vocalist Jess Ryan particularly shines throughout. I had the show playing in the background while working on other things — and was at the show — but still found myself flipping back to the browser tab during particularly incendiary moments.
Music videos
• “Rainmaker,” AM Clouds
Self-released through YouTube
The most psychedelic track off AM Cloud’s debut album gets an equally psychedelic sprawl of a video. Bassist Pete Ficht directed the colorful, swirling band footage and edited an early, four-minute cut of the video, which was later beefed up to the full, album-length 10 minutes by Rich Peterson of Bendtopia (check out the Bendtopia YouTube page for more local music videos — you’ve got time). The other imagery is from the 1909 public domain film, “A Trip to Jupiter,” by Segundo de Chomón.
• “Mine,” Scary Busey
Self-released through YouTube
Bend’s most appropriately named punk/noise band released this charming bit of footage back in January, but again, no time like the present to check it out. Directed by Peterson of Bendtopia, the clip intersperses footage of the four-piece in full, rockin’ flight with haunted-hospital imagery straight out of a horror movie, complete with creepy dolls and that evil little girl from “The Ring” (sure looks like it anyway). That fits perfectly with the music, which builds from a menacing, minor-key guitar riff into an explosive chorus punctuated by vocalist Tim Vester’s pained howls.
• “Nigh at the Museum,” Mosley Wotta
Self-released through YouTube
Released in January as a teaser to Wotta’s EP, “This is (Not) All There Is,” the video for “Nigh at the Museum” was filmed, fittingly, in the High Desert Museum and directed by Unlocked Films. Wotta, born Jason Graham, and partner-in-music Colten Tyler Williams, aka Collothen, stroll around the exhibits as Wotta delivers laid-back verses over Collothen’s slick groove. And the song’s lyrics (“If you’re feeling slighted or divided, hardly visible, know to us you matter and your presence (is) indispensable”) hit as welcome encouragement, especially now in trying times.
Wotta and Collothen were scheduled to play the next live streaming show Saturday with Whippoorwill at Grange Recorders in Sisters. That show would have benefitted The Giving Plate. Folks can still help out by purchasing “This is (Not) All There Is” at distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mosleywotta/this-is-not-all-there-is. Wotta is donating $5 from each purchase to a worthy cause; last week he raised $500 for the Cascade Youth and Family Center’s transitional living program, Living Options for Teens, or LOFT. This week’s sales will benefit the Bend Firefighters Local 227 union in their efforts to help the community.
