Well ahead of the dog days of summer, Cascades Theatrical Company brings to Bend “Sylvia,” a comedy about a stray dog that trots into the home and lives with a couple of New York empty-nesters.
The show, opening Thursday at Cascades Theatre, is a late addition to CTC’s season, replacing the usual season-ending musical after this year’s intended show, “bare: a pop opera” failed to draw enough potential performers to auditions.
Director Jared McVay told GO! the theater company called him and asked if he’d step in and do this play.
“We only had about half the rehearsal time that we really need,” he said. “But I got fortunate — got a very strong cast, had some good people come audition, so we’re about there.”
Though McVay and his cast quickly got things up and running with the A.R. Gurney comedy, a recent emergency in one cast member’s family required someone else step in the role, pushing opening night for “Sylvia” back a week. That also means a shorter, two-week run instead of the usual three weeks — so don’t delay if you’re considering buying tickets for a lighthearted trip to 1995 Manhattan courtesy of “Sylvia.”
The plot concerns a man going through a midlife crisis. “He hates his job, has a fight with his boss and goes down to the park to cool off,” McVay explained. At the park, a friendly labradoodle leaps into the lap of the man, Greg, played by Richard Mueller. The dog is Sylvia, of the show’s title, played by Ramya Hipp.
Greg falls in love with the dog and takes it home with him, much to the chagrin of his wife, Kate (Melinda Jahn). Home is the Manhattan apartment, the couple moved into as empty nesters from the suburbs.
“Their children have just left, and she’s planning on doing some socializing and traveling,” McVay said. “And the dog puts a big damper on that.”
Hipp said she’s having “way too much fun” as Sylvia.
“Playing a dog, they’re just the most playful and curious and present little creatures, so it’s been kind of fun getting into the mindset of a dog,” Hipp said.
You’ve likely heard of actors tagging along with someone — say, a cop or a doctor — in order to immerse themselves in a profession. Hipp recently had an immersive experience of her own that may have helped her prep for the role.
“A couple of weeks ago, my boyfriend was out of town, and I had our two dogs, and I was also dog-sitting for a friend, so it was me and three dogs left all alone in our house together,” she said, laughing. “I sort of just became part of the pack.”
Her costume is more suggestive of a dog than full furry get-up, Hipp said. “I start out, not in full dog costume — I don’t have ears or a nose or a tail or anything like that — but definitely suggestive of a dog.”
Hipp is reluctant to divulge too much about what transpires in the show, which playwright Gurney wrote for, and dedicated to, actress Sarah Jessica Parker, according to McVay.
“We’ll just say the character sort of evolves as the play goes on and becomes almost a metaphor for something that’s going on in the relationship,” Hipp said. “Without ruining anything, she’s still a dog throughout, but she becomes more and more humanlike, and she gets treated more like a human, as the play goes on.”
