Many people’s ice cream preferences are pretty vanilla, sticking to the classics that can be found in a Neapolitan carton or perhaps mixing it up with a perky coffee kick, fruit flavors, mint, citrus and some floral tastes. But there are some ice creams that go well beyond the 31 flavors and are truly made for the bold. With everything, it’s safe to say, don’t knock it till you’ve tried it.
From the shores of Maine’s Bar Harbor, ice cream parlor Ben and Bill’s Chocolate Emporium serves up their famous lobster ice cream. Yes, that is exactly what it sounds like. The butter-flavored ice cream is folded with chopped (and cooked) lobster meat. So if that “lobstah” dinner is a bit too pricey next time you’re in Maine, the ice cream could be the next best thing.
If a cross-country trip for ice cream isn’t in the cards for you, Portland’s famous Salt & Straw always has some more unusual flavors that always seem to work. This month they’re scooping goat cheese Marionberry habanero. According to the website description, it’s based on Portland Creamery’s Sweet Fire Chèvre. And to make it even more Oregon-centric, the chefs added the sweet Oregon-invented marionberry into the funky mix. If you can’t do the spicy, one of the classic flavors on their menu is pear and blue cheese which may be a close second to the weirdly wonderful seasonal flavor.
If you’re after a twist on your rum raisin-flavored ice cream, Australia’s Simmos Ice Creamery presents its whiskey prune flavor. The mascarpone-based concoction includes prunes soaked in whiskey, which are then added to the ice cream with a “whiskey ripple,” according to the website.
Japan excels at the more wild flavor combinations (from a Western perspective, again, don’t knock it till you try it) and at Namja Town inside Tokyo’s Namco theme park, the out-there tastes are famous. Here you can get something as ordinary as vanilla or you can go all the way up to the extraordinary flavors of eel, wasabi or beef tongue.
Back stateside Rehoboth, Delaware’s The Ice Cream Store has gone to the extreme. Their Devil’s Breath Carolina Reaper Pepper Ice Cream is so hot you have to sign a waiver before you can even taste it, according to the store’s website. Building on a traditional vanilla ice cream base, the minds behind the mayhem mix cinnamon with a Carolina reaper pepper mash and swirl in strawberry ribbons. The pepper itself is listed as the hottest in the world coming in at 2,200,000 Scoville units. For comparison, a jalapeno tops out at around 8,000 Scoville units.
Sometimes a company makes a new flavor that is intriguing or wild, but it doesn’t go so well. While most creameries and ice cream parlors have had their share of failed flavors, Ben & Jerry’s takes it to a fun level with their Flavor Graveyard. Here the company playfully mourns lost flavors including Peanuts! Popcorn! a, you guessed it, ice cream with peanuts and popcorn. It only lasted a year before being buried amongst the other dead flavors in 2000. Another deceased flavor combination comes from Saturday Night Live sketch and was around for just the holidays in 2011. Schweddy Balls was a vanilla ice cream with “a hint of rum and loaded with fudge-covered rum and malt balls” that was created as a tie-in to the sketch of the same name which aired in 1998. Maybe it was a little late to really catch on to the craze.
If you look hard enough, you’re sure to find an interesting or out-there flavor in an ice cream parlor wherever you go. Just don’t be afraid to give the wild side of ice cream a try if your stomach can handle it.
