They say time flies when you’re having fun, and all of a sudden, we are nearing the end of another season of Munch & Music, the free concert series and community celebration that happens weekly in Bend’s Drake Park.
Local party-starting bands Precious Byrd and Company Grand will play the final Munch of 2022 on Aug. 11. The final touring act to play this year will be Storm Large, who’ll take the Munch stage Thursday.
Large has a big singing voice and a ton of personality, and she has built a successful career in music around three main pillars: 1. She stole the show as a finalist on the TV show “Rock Star: Supernova” in 2006. 2. She has toured the world as a vocalist with Portland-based big band Pink Martini since 2011. And 3. She puts on a killer club show with her pop-rock band The Balls, which played regularly around Portland for years.
Large’s massive vocal talent and theatrical style will translate quite nicely at Munch & Music, where many people pay a bit of attention to the concert in between chatting with friends, soaking in the sunshine and choosing a food cart from which to get dinner. If anyone can reel those folks in, it’s Storm Large.
Storm Large, with Wyelow: Free, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Drive, Bend, munchandmusic.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
