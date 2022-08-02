Large_1600x900-11-1120x630.jpg

Storm Large will perform Thursday at Munch & Music.

 Submitted photo

They say time flies when you’re having fun, and all of a sudden, we are nearing the end of another season of Munch & Music, the free concert series and community celebration that happens weekly in Bend’s Drake Park.

Local party-starting bands Precious Byrd and Company Grand will play the final Munch of 2022 on Aug. 11. The final touring act to play this year will be Storm Large, who’ll take the Munch stage Thursday.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

