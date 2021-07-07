It’s been a long time since Central Oregon weekends were this packed. With Oregon lifting restrictions due to COVID-19 and summer fully in swing, you may find yourself spoilt for the choice of things to do this weekend. One of the big things to come back is the Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show which you can read all about on page 6. And it seems that this weekend has even more events threaded through it.
Kicking off today at 5:30 p.m. in Drake Park is Munch and Music, the weekly free concert series that has been going strong for 30 years (except for 2020, of course). The artist up first is soul artist Ron Artis II and the Truth, with local funk-jam group Fair Trade Boogie band opening. Bring a low-back chair and get there early to claim your spot on the grass in front of the concrete stage, then grab a bite from one of the local eateries or peruse the local business and artist tents. Concerts will run weekly Thursdays through Aug. 12, with local favorites Precious Byrd closing things out. Remember to leave Fido at home, as dogs are not allowed within the concert area. For more information visit munchandmusic.com
Also coming back from a year’s hiatus is the Bend Summer Festival, although things are a little different in 2021. Running just Saturday (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.-5 p.m) and with only one stage for music, the festival may seem a bit more toned down compared to the past, but it still looks to rock the weekend. The usual Fine Arts Promenade features more than 100 local artists, photographers and other makers showcasing their handiwork. The Oregon Lifestyle Market brings more handmade goods and specialty food products and wine together for some quintessential Northwest flair, and the Bend Business Showcase is where local businesses show off their products and services. And since we love good food and adult beverages, food and other libations await as always. The event this year will benefit the Cascade School of Music. For more information and a full music lineup, visit bendsummerfestival.com.
If you’re looking for a bit more action this weekend there are also a few sporting events to get hyped about. The multisport event the Deschutes Dash will take place at Wickiup Reservoir Saturday, while the multidistance Tour des Chutes bike ride and 5K takes place in several locations throughout Central Oregon. Both event registration windows have closed, but you can still go cheer the teams on where it’s safe to gather.
For the competitive riders out there, check out the weekly Gravity Series which kicks off with the first race at 5 p.m. Friday as trail riders make their way down the intermediate course at Mt. Bachelor. Or if you want a longer ride, the Oregon 24 takes riders on a 12- or 24-hour -long relay or solo race near Wanoga Sno-park starting at 9:20 a.m. Saturday.
And if you are more of a spectator than a participant, the Oregon High Desert Storm pro-indoor football team will take on the Yakima Canines at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, and the Bend Elks baseball team will play North West Star Academy at 6:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit deschutesdash.com, tourdeschutes.org, mtbachelor.com, mudslingerevents.com, oregonstorm.com or bendelks.com.
Looking for laughs rather than a bike rash? Ipockolyptic Productions is hosting touring comedian, winner of the 2015 Sacramento Comedy Festival and runner -up for both the 2016 San Francisco International Comedy Competition and the NBC Standup for Diversity program Trenton Davis for three shows across Central Oregon starting tonight at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond and continuing with shows Friday at Silver Moon Brewing and Saturday at Craft Kitchen and Brewery, both in Bend. All shows start at 8 p.m. with $15 tickets available through bendticket.com or pick them up at the door for $20.
Art lovers of the community can round out the weekend with a couple events in Sisters and Terrebonne. On Friday the Black Butte Ranch Art Guild is sponsoring its Art at the Ranch art sale and fundraiser. After a two-year hiatus due to smoke and COVID-19, the day full of art returns with a Plein Air Painters Paint Out (with attendees able to vote on their favorite) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., an art sale starting at 4 p.m. and a silent auction with appetizers and a happy hour starting at 5 p.m. The event benefits the guild’s scholarship fund for Sisters High School students who plan to pursue art degrees. For more information visit blackbutteranch.com or call 541-595-6664 or 310-245-9438.
Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards is also hosting its own Art in the Vineyard from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday where local artists will set up their works for attendees to peruse and sip on wine. For more information visit faithhopeandcharityevents.com or call 541-526-5075.
