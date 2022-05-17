Stick Figure Press Photo 1.jpg

Bend gets more than its fair share of California reggae bands. Several of them have ascended over the years, from smaller spaces like the Domino Room and Silver Moon to the biggest stage in town: Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Iration, Rebelution, Pepper and Tribal Seeds are playing there this summer!

Next up: Stick Figure, a band from Southern California led by a self-taught musician named Scott Woodruff. He originally started Stick Figure as a one-man-band in Massachusetts. Now, he has a full band and a show in Bend’s cavernous Midtown Ballroom, which has been sold out for weeks.

Why? For one thing, Woodruff writes and produces songs that are incredibly smooth and listenable, while retaining that laid-back reggae vibe. (The guy is either a serious studio wizard or he knows one.) Where most California reggae bands work hard to create a killer groove, Stick Figure creates a whole world worth dropping into and hanging out for a while.

You can do that Saturday night … if you have a ticket.

Stick Figure, with The Elovaters: Sold out, 7 p.m. Saturday, Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

