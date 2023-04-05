If you live in Central Oregon and you're a fan of country music, you have a bunch of chances to soak in the twangy vibes this summer: Whiskey Myers and Dierks Bentley at Hayden Homes Amphitheater. Zach Bryan and Willie Nelson at the new FairWell Festival in Redmond. Colt Ford in August at the Midtown Ballroom.
All those shows have at least a couple of things in common: Big crowds and ticket prices that might cause a case of sticker shock for some, and that might be completely out of reach for others.
For those of you who want a night of live country music for a mere $15, check out Open Space Event Studios on Friday night, where local country specialists The Shining Dimes and touring singer-songwriter Steven Denmark will perform.
The Dimes draw from the traditions of country music, citing influences such as The Flying Burrito Brothers and Waylon Jennings, and they're well-known as one of the area's best bands. Denmark is a genuine Northern California cattle rancher whose excellent songs lean more toward the rockin' Americana sounds of, say, Jason Isbell or his old band, the Drive-By Truckers.
It's the bargain of the week, folks! Be there or be not there, preferably the former.
The Shining Dimes and Steven Denmark: 7 p.m. Friday, $15, Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, openspace.studio.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
