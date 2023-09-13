A little over a year ago, Ziggy Marley came to Bend to play a tribute show for his father, reggae icon Bob Marley, with a special focus on the elder's lesser-known songs in addition to his biggest hits.
Now, his younger brother Stephen Marley will roll into the Midtown Ballroom Tuesday on tour behind his new album, "Old Soul," which comes out Friday.
The reason I bring up Ziggy's 2022 visit is because the two songs Stephen has released from "Old Soul" — the title track and "Cool As the Breeze" — both seem to be about Bob, his untimely death from cancer in 1981, his enduring presence in Stephen's life and Stephen's commitment to keeping his dad's songs alive and carrying on his legacy. Clearly both Marley boys are feeling reflective about their legendary father these days, which is certainly understandable.
"Old Soul" features an impressive roster of guests, including Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, Jack Johnson, Buju Banton, Slightly Stoopid, Ziggy and another Marley brother, Damian. However, Tuesday's show is part of the "Old Soul Tour (Unplugged)" so it seems likely we'll get an intimate acoustic set from Marley, an eight-time Grammy winner known for his acumen in the studio and his incredible ease on stage.
Stephen Marley: 8 p.m. Tuesday, doors open 7 p.m., $28.50, Midtown Ballrom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.