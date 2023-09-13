A little over a year ago, Ziggy Marley came to Bend to play a tribute show for his father, reggae icon Bob Marley, with a special focus on the elder's lesser-known songs in addition to his biggest hits.

Now, his younger brother Stephen Marley will roll into the Midtown Ballroom Tuesday on tour behind his new album, "Old Soul," which comes out Friday.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

