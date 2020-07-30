The bright lights and the sound of carnival music are missing, but you can still step right up to the midway fun at home. Rig the games the way you want and treat your family to some backyard games. Choose your own prizes to give out, like that childhood stash of stuffed animals you never donated to Goodwill, or play for household chores.
Coin Drop
My personal favorite carnival game is the coin drop. With your loose change in hand and various glasses, vases, jars and what-not filled with water, take your aim and toss coins into the jars.
Prizes are awarded on a scale of how many jars the coins land in. The more jars the bigger the prize.
Or choose a few random glasses that are the only ones that will payout for added frustration and difficulty.
This is best played on a large table outside with various levels for added difficulty.
Ring Toss
This classic game can probably be easiest to source on this list. All you need are some bottles of varying sizes and rings that can fit over their necks (or not).
Shower curtain rings can add a level of difficulty given their size and lighter weight, bangle bracelets you may be hoarding from your younger days also work. Really any ring at least slightly larger than the bottles will do.
Put the bottles in a milk or soda crate to keep them grouped together or stick a piece of tape around them and set them on a table.
Stand at least 6-feet away (we all know this distance well by now) and begin tossing your rings.
There are a couple of ways to “win” the game.
The first, and the classic version straight from the fair, is to select a few of the hardest bottles to toss a ring on for awarding the biggest prize.
Or try a race element. Two players have 60 seconds to toss as many rings onto the bottles as possible. The one with the most, wins.
Bean Bag Ladder Toss
This is similar to ski-ball in the way it’s played. Grab a ladder, any length will do, and attach pieces of paper with different scores on them to every other rung with the lowest score on the bottom.
Each player has four bean bags that they will toss at the ladder. If their bag goes through a rung with the score on it, they get the points.
Trade-off turns between players and keep track of where everyone stands as the game progresses.
The player with the most points wins.
Sack RaceLike a family reunion or your parent’s work picnic, grab some pillowcases you don’t care about, or some burlap sacks if you’re lucky enough to have those on hand. Set up a starting and finishing line on a grassy stretch in your yard or park and have the racers take their marks.
One person shouts go or blows a whistle, and the racers hop their way towards the finish line.
With very little set-up and competition ripe, sack races are always winners.
(Be COVID-19 safe: Only people who live in the same household should be in the pillowcase or burlap sack together.)
Water Balloon Toss
For those hot August days coming up, this one can cool you down immensely.
With two people standing about 3-feet from each other, take one filled water balloon and begin tossing it back and forth to each other.
After every successful toss, each person takes a step further away from the other making the distance greater with every throw.
As the balloon is tossed it gets more malleable and harder to hang onto which can lead to drops, bad throws, or even the much-desired burst on the next catch, drenching one player with water.
Whoever doesn’t get the popped balloon wins, though I’d argue on a hot day, the one who gets soaked is the real winner.
