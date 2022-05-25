superthrive by Hendee (1).jpg

"Superthrive," by Stephen Hendee, is an example of the kind of work the Maryland installation artist creates. Catch his new show, "Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee," starting Saturday at the High Desert Museum.

 Submitted photo

The bad news: The 1,000 tickets for Friday's free community celebration at the High Desert Museum in Bend have been snatched up, and there's a waitlist.

The good news: In addition to celebrating the museum's 40th anniversary, part of the festivities included a preview of "Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee," a very cool installation by the Maryland artist that makes use of light and sound to hint at environmental issues. And while you'll miss Friday's preview, the exhibit officially opens Saturday and displays through Nov. 27. 

Free with paid museum admission. For more info, visit highdesertmuseum.org, or call 541-382-4754.

