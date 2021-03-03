Humanity’s fascination with the cosmos shows up in our art time and time again, and music is no exception. Examples abound: John Lennon singing “Across the Universe,” Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album, the Afrofuturism and deep mythology of Parliament-Funkadelic, the Fender Stratocaster guitar (a derivative of “stratosphere” and so named to capitalize on the space race in the 1950s). Oh, and Hawkwind, which turned an obsession with the universe into a genre (space rock). GO! Magazine is celebrating all things space this week, in honor of NASA landing the Perseverance Rover on Mars recently. This playlist of 13 space-themed songs (last year marked the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13’s safe return to Earth) will hopefully get you into a galactic mood.
“Life on Mars,” David Bowie
Perhaps the strangest thing about this entry is that it’s not “Space Oddity,” which is arguably Bowie’s most “space rock” song. But “Life on Mars,” with its surrealistic lyrics about cavemen and police officers “beating on the wrong guy,” evokes stronger emotions (at least in this writer) while being less on-the-nose.
“Mothership Connection (Star Child),” Parliament
George Clinton not only pioneered funk music with his Parliament-Funkadelic musical collective, he also helped bring Afrofuturism to the fore, especially with the more pop-oriented Parliament group. The 1975 album “Mothership Connection” is one of the best examples of the group’s sci-fi leanings, and this track in particular introduces Clinton’s alien alter-ego, Star Child.
“Slime Creatures from Outer Space,” “Weird Al” Yankovic
Of course the king of weird has to appear on a space rock playlist. (This reporter will not rest until Weird Al is on every playlist, ever.) A style parody of The B-52s and Thomas Dolby, “Slime Creatures from Outer Space” relays the story of the titular aliens’ Earth invasion, as only Yankovic can.
“Comet, Come to Me,” Meshell Ndegeocello
A late-career entry from a respected, formative artist, “Comet, Come to Me” is the title track on Meshell Ndegeocello’s 11th studio album, released in 2014. The music rides a pseudo-reggae groove with elements of soul, funk and rock — a fine compendium of Ndegeocello’s massive influence — while the lyrics grapple with mortality.
“Astronomy,” Blue Oyster Cult
Though not necessarily thought of as space rock, Blue Oyster Cult always struck me as the perfect soundtrack to a flying saucer ride. “Astronomy,” originally released on 1974’s “Secret Treaties,” definitely fits the bill, with sci-fi-themed lyrics (by producer Sandy Pearlman) that reference constellations and other celestial objects (“the light that never warms” = the Moon, for an example).
“Space Junk,” Devo
This formative track from Devo’s 1978 debut album, “Q. Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!,” leans on the band’s punk roots and penchant for dark humor. The song’s narrator laments that his girlfriend has been killed by falling space junk, which has also crashed down in New York, Miami Beach, Texas, Peru and a host of other places (NORAD even makes an appearance).
“53 Miles West of Venus,” The B-52s
Wait, not “Planet Claire?” As great as that song is, “53 Miles West of Venus,” taken from The B-52s’ 1980 sophomore album, “Wild Planet” (also keeping with the theme), is arguably the “spacier” sounding song. The title is the five-minute song’s only lyric, so it’s also pretty unambiguous.
“Flying Saucer Attack,” The Rezillos
Scotland’s The Rezillos was one of the earliest punk bands, distinguishing itself with its more light-hearted approach to the music, drawing from sci-fi and B-movies (not unlike another artist on this list, The B-52s). “Flying Saucer Attack” kicked off the band’s 1978 debut album, “Can’t Stand the Rezillos,” in exuberant power-pop fashion. An alien invasion, with pogoing.
“The Space Race is Over,” Billy Bragg
Of course, Billy Bragg gets folks crying over the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. In 1996, the British folk-punk poet released this wistful song, in which he describes his youthful yearning for adventure during and after the moon landing — and his heartbreak upon realizing “now that the space race is over, it’s been and it’s gone and I’ll never get to the moon.”
“The Moon Song,” Karen O
Taken from the soundtrack to Spike Jonze’s 2013 film, “Her,” “The Moon Song” features a vulnerable acoustic performance from Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ lead vocalist Karen O. The song is performed in the film by lead actors Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson, and relates the movie’s themes of existential loneliness to a trip to our nearest celestial neighbor.
“Stars and Planets,” Liz Phair
Another late-career gem, Liz Phair’s “Stars and Planets” featured on her 2005 album, “Somebody’s Miracle.” The song retains the big pop moves of her 2003 self-titled release, but with perhaps a bit more edge; the lyrics are an extended metaphor for fleeting fame.
“Eclipse,” Pink Floyd
Pink Floyd has long had (and denied) ties to space rock, and its 1973 masterpiece “Dark Side of the Moon” is probably as “out there” as the band gets. “Eclipse” is the final song on the record, and has the honor of being used by NASA to wake up the Mars probe, Opportunity, in 2004.
“Under the Milky Way,” The Church
Australian new wave/psychedelic group The Church scored its first U.S. Top 40 hit with “Under the Milky Way,” from its 1988 album, “Starfish.” The song, which would later feature on the soundtrack to the 2001 film, “Donnie Darko,” is appropriately ethereal in nature, with lead vocalist Steve Kilbey lamenting, “Wish I knew what you were looking for, might have known what you would find” while gazing up from “under the Milky Way tonight.”
