COVID cases are on the rise again, so if you’re feeling hesitant about going to the movies, curl up with a modern fairy tale to whisk you away to new worlds and new adventures.
Like the folklore that sprung the genre, these fresh, new interpretations on similar morality and cautionary tales can be both a little dark but oddly heartwarming, too. With familiar premises of the ordinary person getting wrapped up in the extraordinary and learning some kind of lesson in the process, modern fairy tales still captivate audiences.
“Big Fish” (2003) — Possibly Tim Burton’s best work (and his least Tim Burton-y), this one is a fantasy and a heart-wrenching story of a father-son relationship/reconciliation. Starring Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney both as Edward Bloom (McGregor takes on the younger version, Finney the older, dying man), an absent father who tells his son Will (Billy Crudup) fantastical stories about his life. We see Edward grow up and grow old, fall in love, fight in a war and meet countless interesting people along the way, each tale harder to believe. Stream it on Amazon Prime or Hulu or rent it on Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Labyrinth” (1986) — The very, very ’80s take on “Alice in Wonderland” has everything: Muppets, a synth-filled soundtrack, inappropriate age differences, David Bowie in the tightest pants you’ll ever see in a “kids” movie. When overly dramatic teen Sarah (Jennifer Connelly) is asked to babysit her brother, Toby, she takes things a bit too far and wishes for the Goblin King Jareth (Bowie) to take him. When it actually happens, Sarah then has to enter the Goblin King’s realm and find Toby before he is turned into a goblin. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Nanny McPhee” (2005) — This fun film is specifically written for younger audiences. The movie, adapted by star Emma Thompson from the “Nurse Matilda” book series, focuses on the Brown children and their patriarch Cedric (Colin Firth), a widower who employs the help of Nanny McPhee (Thompson). The children are none too pleased to have to mind their Nanny and set about to try and get rid of her, but Nanny McPhee has more up her sleeve than others they’ve met — she’s got magic on her side. A sequel was made in 2010 with a new cast of characters needing Nanny McPhee’s help. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Pan’s Labyrinth” (2006) — From the brilliant mind of writer/director/producer Guillermo del Toro, who could have been on this list several times, is the dark fantastical story steeped in fairy tale traditions. In 1944 Spain, a young girl and her mother go to live with her brutal stepfather, a captain in the Spanish army. At night, she is taken to the center of a large labyrinth by a fairy. There she learns that she is a princess, but must undertake a series of gruesome tasks to prove her royalty and see her real father, the king, again. The beautifully haunting movie isn’t quite horror, but it has some downright scary but gorgeous visuals and overtones. Stream it on Netflix or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Penelope” (2007) — A family curse sees Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) born with a pig snout for a nose. With the family reputation on the line, her parents lock her away until they try and find her a suitor who can break the spell. When one is horrified by her face, he hires a paparazzi and a man to pose as another potential beau (James McAvoy). The two eventually develop feelings for each other but not before Penelope runs off to see the real world on her own. The simple, modern fairy tale is all about loving yourself and being true to who you are and is a fun watch. Stream it on Starz or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Spirited Away” (2001) — The Oscar-winning film by Japanese animation master Hayao Miyazaki follows Chihiro, a 10-year old who gets herself wrapped up in a fantastical adventure after her parents decide to explore an abandoned amusement park and small town while in the middle of moving to the countryside. When Chihiro’s parents are transformed into pigs, she with the help of a boy named Haku must take on demons, spirits, evil gods and a witch named Yubaba to save them and return to their own world. Stream it on HBO Max.
Honorable mention: “Ever After” (1998) — This is a pretty traditional retelling of “Cinderella,” but it’s so good I had to put it on here. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.