If you celebrate National Relaxation Day on Sunday, there’s a strong chance that you’ll be so well-rested you’ll need a pick-me-up come Monday.
Sunriver Music Festival’s Classical Concert II that evening might be just the thing to perk you up.
Sunriver Music Festival kicks off Saturday and is close to sold out. However, as of this writing, there are still tickets to Monday night’s Classical II concert, which might just be the ticket, according to SRMF executive director Meagan Iverson. The concert features the talents of concertmaster Ruth Lenz.
“That concert program is not particularly relaxing, but I think after people have a relaxing day celebrating the Day of Relaxation, they can get fired up with some really fiery music,” Iverson said. The program is made up of Maurice Ravel’s “Le tombeau de Couperin,” Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto and Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 103 in E-flat Major, often referred to as the “Drumroll” Symphony.
“The Barber Violin Concerto is notoriously fiery in the final movement,” Iverson said. “It really has some lively virtuosic moments.”
Haydn’s “Drumroll” symphony “opens with a fantastic timpani cadenza, played by our longtime principal percussionist, Doug Walter,” Iverson said. “So if anybody’s too relaxed, that’ll wake ’em up.”
The other event with tickets remaining is 2017 Van Cliburn bronze medalist Daniel Hsu’s Solo Piano Concert on Aug. 20. It includes sonatas by Liszt and Beethoven.
Given the risk of COVID-19, this year’s concerts are all being held outdoors. Though the SHARC Amphitheatre is being used for Friday’s Classical Concert I as well as this year’s Pops Concert, the two concerts with tickets remaining will be held at Sunriver Resort’s Besson Commons.
“Besson Commons is a beautiful setting, and we’re purposefully designing it for plenty of space for people to feel comfortable and relaxed, rather than being packed into a concert hall, shoulder to shoulder,” Iverson said.
Asked about the possibility of more outdoor concerts in years ahead, Iverson said this will be a learning year, stressing that SRMF regards the Great Hall at Sunriver Resort its home.
“It has been for the last 44 years. We definitely desire to return there,” Iverson said. “We also love … the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. We want to return there. That’s our Bend home.”
That said, holding a single outdoor concert annually could become a new tradition, she said. “We will have to wait and see on that.”
Festival followers will also be waiting to hear whether the new maestro going forward will be, with contenders Kelly Kuo and Brett Mitchell each leading a few of this season’s concerts.
The input of concertgoers is being factored into the decision, with a survey being handed out at each concert. The decision should be made soon after the festival concludes on Aug. 23, Iverson said.
