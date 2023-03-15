Break out the shamrocks and green beer. It’s time to celebrate all things Irish. St. Patrick’s Day specials will be served at many restaurants around Bend on Friday. Here’s where to find Irish-inspired food and drink.
Rockin’ Daves Bistro & Backstage Lounge
The Reuben sandwich is one of the most popular menu items at Rockin’ Daves Bistro & Backstage Lounge, according to owner Dave Flier. This means the restaurant cooks up a lot of corned beef, elements of which will be incorporated into both Irish-themed specials, served through Sunday.
For breakfast, there’s a Harlow hash comprised of corned beef, carrots and cabbage simmered in corned beef broth. It’ll be topped with Dave’s Dank Sauce (a creamy tarragon mustard sauce), and a couple of eggs.
The lunch special is a creamy Irish potato soup. The corn beef broth is thickened with rice, so it’s gluten-free and a little creamy, followed by heavy cream which is pureed before adding onion, celery, potatoes, mustard and parsley.
St. Patrick’s Day drink specials will involve car bombs, Irish coffee and a green mimosa.
661 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-318-8177
McMenamins Old St. Francis SchoolAll McMenamins locations across Oregon and Washington will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with food and drink specials on Friday. The Old St. Francis School will also offer live music and McMenamins’ very own whiskey, the Devil’s Bit.
The Devil’s Bit is offered once a year, while supplies last. This year’s edition was distilled at Edgefield Distillery and aged for five years in oak barrels. The process imparted notes of clove and cinnamon, combined with flavors of strawberry, graham cracker, chocolate and cinnamon, according to the website.
Specials include the “Irish fries are smiling,” topped with a beer cheese sauce, crisp bacon, sour cream and onions. The Irish Reuben is stuffed with hammerhead-braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, buttermilk coleslaw and mustard sauce on grilled rye with a choice of fries or Tater Tots. Drink specials include a McMenamins Irish stout, Irish coffee and an Irish stout ice cream float.
The traditional pipe band, Cascade Highland Pipers, will play in the Roaming Room at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, in addition to live music in O’Kanes Square from 2-8 p.m. and Father Luke’s Room from 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
700 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com/old-st-francis-school
Big E’s Sports Bar & Grill
Once known as Kelly D’s Irish Sports Bar, Big E’s Sports Bar & Grill always has Irish whiskies, Reuben sandwiches and Irish stew on the menu. The hearty Irish stew is made with chunks of beef, Guinness beer, and served with sweet Irish soda bread on the side.
On Friday, there will be a special menu including a Guinness pulled pork sandwich on a brioche bun, Irish tacos on corn tortillas with a tequila lime sauce and corned beef and cabbage with baby red potatoes, carrots, and soda bread.
A band will play the bagpipes at 4 p.m. Friday.
1012 SE Cleveland Ave., Bend; 541-389-5625, bigessportsbarandgrill.com
Walt Reilly’s
Walt Reilly’s will have a special menu with festive cocktails and free live music by Amargoso from 6-8 p.m. Specials include a braised corned beef brisket and cabbage with roasted carrots, parsnips and a dinner roll. A second option includes a shepherd’s pie with mushrooms, lentils, potatoes and a dinner roll.
225 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-546-0511, waltreillys.com
The Victorian Cafe
The Victorian Cafe’s Irish-inspired menu is an inventive twist on the traditional corned beef and cabbage. Friday, three versions of egg Benedict, tortino, an omelet and a sweet French toast will be featured. The McErlean’s Stranford Village eggs Benedict involves caramelized duck breast over Dubliner Irish cheese potato cakes with fresh pineapple chutney, scrambled eggs and hollandaise sauce. Specials also include a fish ‘n’ chips eggs Benedict, Dubliner eggs Benedict with corned beef brisket and a vegetarian Darby O’Gill Omelet. The Gilbeys of Ireland French toast is made with Ed’s Irish soda bread and a graham cracker crust, stuffed with white chocolate mascarpone and flash fried.
1404 NW Galveston Ave, Bend; 541-382-6411, victoriancafebend.com
The Hideaway
At both its Bend and Redmond locations, The Hideaway will roll out hearty specials along with the traditional corned beef brisket. Included on the specials list is a braised leg of lamb pie with carrots, onion and herbs encrusted in golden puffed pastry served and a wild mushroom shepherd’s pie layered with Irish cheddar mashed potatoes. The fish and chips will be fried in Irish ale. For dessert is a Dublin cheesecake topped with Jameson-infused chocolate ganache and Bailey’s whipped cream.
Hideaway Bend, 939 SE Second St, Bend; 541-312-9898, hideawaytavernbend.com. Hideaway Redmond, 507 SW Eighth St., Redmond; 541-526-5989, hideawaytavernredmond.com
Mountain Burger
Mountain Burger introduced its Leprechaun Green Climatarian Milkshake for St. Patrick’s Day Monday. Entirely composed of non-dairy ingredients, the vegan mint milkshake tastes as creamy and satisfying as a dairy milkshake. Coconut offers the texture of ice cream and the addition of oat milk adds sweetness with less added sugar. According to a press release, there’s 70% less environmental impact in crafting this milkshake in comparison to a standard milkshake, helping the restaurant achieve its sustainability goals.
2747 NW Crossing Drive, Bend; 541-668-7177, mountainburgerbend.com
