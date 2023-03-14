Bunk and Brew Patty's Day Bash

There will be live music and special drinks served on St. Patrick's Day at Bunk and Brew, along with many other venues in town.

 Submitted photo

Friday 3/17

St. Patrick's Day Shenanigans: Irish beer specials all day including green beer, food truck specials, Brimhall Academy Irish Dancers, and live music from Billy and the Box Kid; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.