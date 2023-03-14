Friday 3/17
St. Patrick's Day Shenanigans: Irish beer specials all day including green beer, food truck specials, Brimhall Academy Irish Dancers, and live music from Billy and the Box Kid; 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
St. Patty's Day Celebration: Food and drink specials, McMenamins own Irish Stout, a long lineup of live music performances and more; 2-11 p.m.; free check website for music lineup and times; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
MTYC St. Patrick's Day Party: Guinness on draft, green beer, Irish music playing, festive food specials at the food trucks, face painting, free swag, prizes for the most festively dressed and more; 2-8 p.m.; free; Midtown Yacht Club, 1661 NE Fourth St., Bend; facebook.com/bendmidtownyachtclub.
St. Patrick's Day at The Grove: Irish drink plus DJ Ryan Noble will be playing an Irish-themed music set followed by Irish Dancers from the Brimhall Academy; 4-8 p.m.; free; The Grove, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc.
St. Patrick's Day: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Oregon Whiskey at the distillery with special cocktails; 5-8 p.m.; free; Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend; oregonspiritdistillers.com or 541-382-0002.
Get Lucky Night: Rum Peppers will perform for the holiday with special guests Chiggi Mom, Palo Soprano & Mari + Manuel; 6 p.m.; free; Bunk and Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew.
Irish Music: Till the Wheels Come Off is a local Celtic jam band, playing traditional Irish folk songs with an American accent; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Quattlebaum: The Banjoist and his all-star “pickin’ party” band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Commons Cafe and Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; mtbachelor.com.
St. Paddy's Day with Skillethead and The Muddy Soul: The two bluegrass bands will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $17; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
St. Patty's Day Party: St. Patty's Day brings an awesome line up of rock and bluegrass music featuring local bands; 7-11 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NW Lafayette Ave., Bend; openspace.studio or 541-410-5866.
An Irish Rambling House: Keep warm with an evening of traditional Irish song, dance and storytelling; 7:30 p.m; $32-$47 plus $3 fee; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700
Twisted Insane, Mitchy Slick, J Meast, The Clumzys & More: Two legendary west coast rappers will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
St. Patrick's Friday Night Green Lights: Enjoy a special St. Paddy’s Day edition of Friday Night Lights; 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com.
Saturday 3/18
St. Patrick's Day Dash: Gather the family to walk, jog, crawl or run, and be sure to wear your green as there will be prizes for best costume plus celebrate after with plenty of food, drinks, and live entertainment; noon-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; cascaderelays.com or 541-312-0131.
St. Patty's Day Celebration: Food and drink specials, McMenamins own Irish Stout, a long lineup of live music performances and more; 2-11 p.m.; free check website for music lineup and times; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.