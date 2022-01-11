Remember that band Sponge? They had a few big MTV hits during the post-Nirvana alt-rock era: "Molly (16 Candles)" in 1995 and "Wax Ecstatic (To Sell Angelina)" in 1996. They must’ve loved parentheses!
Sponge isn't playing Central Oregon anytime soon — though it’d be no surprise if they headline Oregon WinterFest someday — but Spunj is. Heads up: Spunj isn't Sponge. Spunj is a four-piece band from Eugene that mixes written songs and improvisation into a sound that a fair number of Bendites will find eminently danceable. Think cosmic grooves, organ choogle, squiddly-diddly-diddly guitars, reggae skank and meandering jams and you're in the right sweet-smelling universe.
Spunj has opened for big names like Dubtronic Kru and Twiddle, and on Friday night, they'll play the second installment of this year’s Apres Ski Bash concert series at The Commons, right where downtown Bend meets Drake Park and Mirror Pond. Dress warm, and be ready to boogie!
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon's most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We'll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
