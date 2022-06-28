One of the fun niches within Central Oregon’s summer music scene is the annual concert series at Hardtails Bar & Grill in Sisters, which stretches through July and August and features a bunch of bands that pay tribute to some of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll acts of all time.
Before we go into detail, let’s be clear: Hardtails books tribute bands, not cover bands. Cover bands play covers of songs you know and love, and they usually look like a collection of local tradesmen on stage. Tribute bands focus on one big, famous band’s music, they dress like said band and often incorporate other elements of showmanship that heightens the experience and, in the best cases, really makes you feel like you’re seeing that band.
That’s the goal with Hardtails’ series, which starts Saturday night with Lucky Town, a Bruce Springsteen tribute act based in Portland that plays songs from The Boss’s entire career. We’re talking early stuff like “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” more recent songs like 2007’s “Radio Nowhere” and lots in between, including “Born to Run,” “Glory Days,” “Hungry Heart” and “Tunnel of Love.”
If Bruce isn’t your thing, here’s the rest of the Hardtails series lineup:
July 9: TribU2 (U2)
July 16: Erotic City (Prince)
July 30: Gold Dust (Fleetwood Mac)
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
Aug. 6: Petty Fever (Tom Petty)
Aug. 13: Love Drive (The Scorpions)
Aug. 20: In The Pink (Pink Floyd)
Aug. 27: To The Moon (E.L.O.)
Lucky Town (a tribute to Bruce Springsteen): $20, 8 p.m. Saturday, Hardtails Bar & Grill, 175 N. Larch Street, Sisters, bendticket.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.