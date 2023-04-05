Spring is here whether the weather likes it or not, and with it comes a list of films for your watch list — or your avoid list, whatever floats your proverbial yacht. Along with “Air” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” opening on Wednesday of this week, we’ve got more superheroes, true stories, biopics and even some echoes of Kafka to look forward to this season. So without further ado, here’s what’s coming to a screen near you through June. NOTE: Release dates are subject to change and may be released in Central Oregon at a later date than indicated here.

Showing Up.jpg

Michelle Williams in a scene from Kelly Reichardt’s "Showing Up," opening April 7.

“Showing Up” (Friday, select theaters) — Michelle Williams collaborates for the fourth time with director Kelly Reichardt in this week-in-the-life-of a Portland sculptor preparing for a show and dealing with familial dramas. Reichardt co-writes with Jon Raymond and filmed her slow-burning film on location in the Oregon city.

Renfield.jpg

Nicolas Cage, left, and Nicholas Hoult in a scene from "Renfield," coming to theaters April 14.
Beau is Afraid.jpeg

Joaquin Phoenix stars in "Beau is Afraid," opening April 21.
Polite Society.jpg

Priya Kansara in a scene from "Polite Society," which opens in the U.S. on April 28.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff in a scene from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," set to release in theaters May 5.
Love Again.jpg

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan a scene from the upcoming romance "Love Again," in theaters May 12.
The Little Mermaid.jpeg

Halle Bailey in a scene from "The Little Mermaid," set to release in theaters May 26.
The Machine.jpg

Bert Kreisher, left, and Mark Hamill in a scene from "The Machine," out May 26.
Spider-Man Across the Spider Verse.jpg

A scene from the upcoming "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," opening in theaters June 2.
Asteroid CIty.jpeg

A scene from the recent trailer for Wes Anderson’s "Asteroid City," coming to select theaters June 16.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

