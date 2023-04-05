Spring is here whether the weather likes it or not, and with it comes a list of films for your watch list — or your avoid list, whatever floats your proverbial yacht. Along with “Air” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” opening on Wednesday of this week, we’ve got more superheroes, true stories, biopics and even some echoes of Kafka to look forward to this season. So without further ado, here’s what’s coming to a screen near you through June. NOTE: Release dates are subject to change and may be released in Central Oregon at a later date than indicated here.
“Showing Up” (Friday, select theaters) — Michelle Williams collaborates for the fourth time with director Kelly Reichardt in this week-in-the-life-of a Portland sculptor preparing for a show and dealing with familial dramas. Reichardt co-writes with Jon Raymond and filmed her slow-burning film on location in the Oregon city.
“Renfield” (April 14) — The horror-comedy shifts the typical Dracula story to focus on that of his henchman, Renfield, played by Nicholas Hoult. He joins none other than Nicolas Cage as the blood-sucking vampire in a film directed by Chris McKay with a script by Ryan Ridley from a story by “Walking Dead” scribe Robert Kirkman.
“Mafia Mamma” (April 14) — Toni Collette fans get more from the Aussie actress this year as she plays a suburban American woman who discovers she’s inherited her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. While she may be out of her element, she eventually goes to show that she’s way more than meets the eye. Catherine Hardwicke directs.
“Chevalier” (April 21) — This luscious-looking biographical drama sees Kelvin Harrison Jr. pick up the bow of the celebrated violinist/composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The film shines a light on this phenom of the French court of Marie Antoinette, the racism he endured despite his status and talents and how his falling out led to more revolutionary acts.
“Beau is Afraid” (April 21) — Writer/Director Ari Aster (“Midsommar” and “Hereditary”) takes us on a journey through this surrealist Kafkaesque comedy/horror world starring Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey, Michael Gandolfini, Nathan Lane and Patty LuPone. Phoenix stars as a mild-mannered, anxiety-ridden man who confronts his darkest fears on his way back home following the sudden death of his mother (LaPone).
“Polite Society” (April 28) — The British action-comedy written and directed by Nida Manzoor is all about sisterhood. And ass-kicking. Pray Kansara stars as Ria Khan, a practicing martial artist, gathers her friends to pull off the ultimate heist — stopping her sister from getting married.
“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (April 28) — Based on the Judy Blume novel about growing up, writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig brings it to the big screen with youngster Abby Ryder Fortson as the titular Margaret. Also starring Kathy Bates and Rachel McAdams, the film chronicles Margaret’s story as her family moves to a new town, where she finds new friends, feelings and much more.
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” (May 5) — This is supposedly the last ride of the biggest group of universe-saving A-holes. While it is sure to be as hilarious, heartfelt and tear-jerking by the end as the previous two installments, the only concern is just how many duds we’ve had with superhero movies recently. Hopefully, Gunn and team can pull off this triple play.
“Love Again” (May 12) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as a woman who texts her dead fiancé’s phone number as a way to ease her pain and ends up forming a connection with the man (Sam Heughan) who ends up with the number. Based on the book and German film, it also features a performance and music from Celine Dion.
“Fast X” (May 19) — Apparently this is the beginning of the end, and Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and fam are going up against a vengeful son of a drug kingpin, played by Jason Momoa. It’s a Fast and Furious movie. There isn’t, nor does there need to be, much of a plot.
“The Little Mermaid” (May 26) — Next in the lineup of Disney live-action remakes, we have the tale under the sea with Halle Bailey donning the famous seashells and fishtail as the girl who longs to be where people are. Jonah Hauer-King joins her as Prince Eric, with Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and the voice talents of Jacob Tremblay and Daveed Digs as Flounder and Sebastian, respectively. Even though the CGI from the trailers looks kinda terrifying, I’m excited to see where they take this.
“The Machine” (May 26) — Based around the true story of the time Bert Kreisher spent in Russia, including a train robbery, this kicks off when Bert is taken back to Russia 30 years later. With his dad (Mark Hamill) in tow, the two go on one wild, action-packed adventure to retrieve the item he stole.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (June 2) — This may be the one I am most excited for in terms of superhero movies. The follow-up to the transcendent “Into the Spider-Verse” sees Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his Spidey friends take on even more of their multi-verse counterparts, including the bad ones.
“Elemental” (June 16) — Pixar is back with what looks to be a love story between Ember and Wade (Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie) elements of fire and water, respectively, in the city where all the elements cohabitate together.
“Asteroid City” (June 16 select theaters, June 23 wide) — Auteur director Wes Anderson and his typical list of collaborators bring us to the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet Convention as it’s disrupted by world-changing events — aliens! Anderson, who co-wrote this along with Roman Coppola, is again paired with Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffery Wright, Tony Revolori, Willem Dafoe and Jeff Goldblum — and adds to his roster Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carell, Maya Hawke and Brian Cranston.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
