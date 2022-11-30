Over the past 10 years, a large batch of film releases have focused on a filmmaker’s youth, their family, their discovery of film or something that sparked their infectious love at 24 frames-per-second.
The iconic director Steven Spielberg joins in with his most personal story, the beautifully made “The Fabelmans,” a slightly fictionalized account of his life from age 7 when he sees his first movie, Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Greatest Show on Earth,” through his teenage years as he developed more of his cinematic sense while wrestling with familial strains.
Spielberg, who also co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner (their fourth collaboration), paints a quiet but rich story of his life as a young artist and his relationships with his parents that never shies from the triumphs or heartaches along the way.
The story begins with Sammy Fabelman (Mateo Zoryan) and his parents Mitzi and Burt (Michelle Williams and Paul Dano) as they take a trip to the movies. His parents work to reassure and calm the young Sammy explaining what he is about to see. Burt, the scientifically and technically minded patriarch, lays out the mechanics behind movies and how the film speed tricks our brains to think a series of still images are actually moving, while Mitzi, an artist and deeply emotionally driven mother, explains it as a dream that comes to life.
Sammy is clearly struck with something in the film and from that early moment, he is set on a path that places a camera in his hand nearly every day of his life thereafter.
When Burt gets a job in Phoenix, he uproots the family from New
Jersey, along with his best friend Bennie (Seth Rogen), and Sammy shoots it all. A few years later, Sam (now played by Gabriel LaBelle) begins filming his Scout troop for merit badges and documenting family events such as camping trips, fully displaying his cleverness with his 8mm camera. But when cutting together some of his footage, he discovers a secret that changes everything for him and his family.
But that’s not all that “The Fabelmans” captures.
Running concurrently with this coming-of-age story is also one of Sam slowly discovering his parents, specifically his mother, are people and not just the Rockwellian image of a parent.
Williams brings a melancholic sadness that lurks just below Mitzi’s ultra-supportive and wryly funny demeanor. She gave up her own artistic endeavors to raise her kids, and while Burt is certainly loving and tries, it’s still the 1950s and ‘60s, and gender roles are pretty clear.
The film is long, and at times, it feels that length, but it never gets bogged down or boring, each minute feels carefully planned and necessary. Although you may notice how long you’ve been sitting, you’re still captivated.
There are special moments within the film that aren’t specifically sad, in fact on the surface they would seem delightful, but the way they are framed, acted and paced there is a sweet sadness to them. You know these moments aren’t entirely what they seem and they almost break your heart to watch them slowly unfold in front of you.
The entire cast is impeccable, including one particular cameo at the end that is utterly and delightfully perfect, so much so that I would watch a whole film with them in that part.
LaBelle and Zoryan really nail the sense of wonder in Sammy, and LaBelle specifically is charming and grounded as the character ages and is faced with change. Plus, the dynamic between him, Dano and Williams feels very real. Dano and Williams also shine, carefully balancing their performances and playing so well off of each other. Even Rogen manages to bring out a fun, loving and at times dramatic performance that tugs just enough.
Kushner and Spielberg’s script, too, is brilliantly put together with great moments of authenticity intermixed with that wonder of film.
Spielberg isn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last to showcase a version of their own life on screen, but he does it in a way that doesn’t feel too saccharine or self-absorbed. This is as much a story about his family as it is about his catching the filmmaking bug early. While it may not be a blockbusting movie or make the wide impact of some of his previous credits, it’s a quiet reflection and deeply personal story about the mind and life behind some of the world’s biggest films.
Spielberg created some of the best
cinematic moments of my childhood, and seeing his personal story has become one of my favorite events in a movie theater this year.
On screens this week: David Harbour dons a red suit as a Santa who takes care of business in the holiday action flick “Violent Night,” premiering in theaters Friday. Another musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” makes it to streaming, this week in the animated “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” on Netflix. The streaming site also premiers its original “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” and Robert Downey Jr.’s loving documentary on his father, “Sr.”
