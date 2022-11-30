Over the past 10 years, a large batch of film releases have focused on a filmmaker’s youth, their family, their discovery of film or something that sparked their infectious love at 24 frames-per-second.

The iconic director Steven Spielberg joins in with his most personal story, the beautifully made “The Fabelmans,” a slightly fictionalized account of his life from age 7 when he sees his first movie, Cecil B. DeMille’s “The Greatest Show on Earth,” through his teenage years as he developed more of his cinematic sense while wrestling with familial strains.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.